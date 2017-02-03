Student newspaper sues St. Louis Park School District

St. Louis Park High School’s student newspaper has sued the St. Louis Park School District and Supt. Rob Metz in an effort to review security camera footage of an alleged incident in which a student reportedly ripped off a female student’s religious head covering.

Attorneys for the newspaper, The Echo, argue that state law requires the footage to be made available to students while district officials argue that the footage is private data involving students.

The alleged incident occurred Nov. 14 at the school, according to a lawsuit brought by the newspaper.

A male student, who is a senior, reportedly ripped off a freshman female student’s hijab, a head covering that many Muslim women wear for religious reasons, in the school’s A3 hallway during the school day, according to The Echo’s filing document.

The lawsuit, originally filed Jan. 18 and updated Jan. 20 in Hennepin County District Court by the law firm Robins Kaplan, states the student-run newspaper needs to review security camera footage as part of its news coverage.

“The Echo is seeking the truth about the incident, which involves troubling allegations of race and religious-based bullying,” the lawsuit states. “This is an especially important news topic for The Echo and the community, given the continued rumor and speculation surrounding the incident as well as the broader national concern over racial and ethnic tensions in schools following the 2016 presidential election.”

The alleged incident reportedly occurred less than a week after the election of President Donald Trump, and the lawsuit states that High School Principal Scott Meyers indicated publicly and in a phone message to parents that the election had been a cause of racial tension within the school.

Students on The Echo’s staff submitted requests in November and December based on the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.

The Echo received two heavily redacted documents, the newspaper’s lawsuit states. It asserts that the school district “is withholding other documents” and that The Echo has not had an opportunity to access surveillance video at issue.

The lawsuit accuses district officials of refusing to meet to discuss the matter.

After the alleged incident, a mediation occurred between the senior and the freshman students at the high school, according to the lawsuit.

“During the ‘mediation,’ the senior student denied pulling off the freshman student’s hijab,” the lawsuit states. “The senior student, a football player, was allowed to have his football coach present on his behalf.”

However, the freshman did not have the opportunity to have anyone speak on her behalf and was not allowed to object to the football coach’s presence, the lawsuit asserts.

The lawsuit states that security video footage had not been shown during the meeting and that the senior student had not been punished.

The Echo’s lawsuit seeks to allow newspaper staff members to view the footage, but they are not seeking copies of the footage or to publicly disseminate the footage.

The lawsuit cites a state law that generally allows the public to inspect and copy “data collected, created, received, maintained or disseminated by any government entity regardless of its physical form, storage media or conditions of use.”

The law creates a presumption that government records are open unless a federal law, state statute or temporary classification of data provides that they are not public.

District response

District officials assert that state law does make the information in question private.

“The Echo’s lawsuit seeks access to hallway video and the contents of emails that contain private personally identifiable information related to St. Louis Park Public Schools students,” said Sara Thompson, the district’s director of communications and community relations, in a statement.

While The Echo’s lawsuit relies upon general provisions in state law that government records are accessible to the public, Thompson’s statement says the lawsuit does not address state and federal laws that classify personally identifiable information related to public school students as private.

“That the information may be ‘newsworthy’ does not change this fact,” Thompson said.

The lawsuit does assert, “The security footage is not private educational data.”

It argues that the A3 hallway at the high school is in view of the public and therefore the incident was not private.

Thompson’s statement, though, says state law and school board policies contradict the lawsuit’s claim that school buildings are public spaces.

“St. Louis Park Public Schools has a responsibility to comply with the laws relating to student information and to protect personally identifiable information related to our students,” Thompson said. “We take that responsibility seriously. The school district clearly informed The Echo of our responsibility under the applicable law and fulfilled our responsibility when we advised The Echo that the information they requested was not accessible to them.”

The Echo’s efforts

The lawsuit states that an attorney for the district sent a response to The Echo’s request for information Dec. 22. The letter includes an email between Metz and Meyers and an assistant principal.

“With the exception of the greeting and signature, the entire email is redacted,” the lawsuit states.

The Echo also received a second email between the assistant principal and Metz, but “the entire content of this email is redacted,” the lawsuit states.

An attorney for the district declined to provide further information or meet with an attorney for The Echo in December, according to the lawsuit. An attorney for the district maintained the position that the district would not provide access to the video during a Jan. 18 conversation with an attorney for The Echo.

The lawsuit seeks a court injunction, compensatory damages, the assessment of a civil penalty, compensation for attorneys’ fees and other “appropriate relief.”

The Echo’s Jan. 11 edition reported on an alleged second incident involving a hijab at the school. A senior female student said a male student pulled the bun of her hair, causing her hijab to slide back, Dec. 16 in a study hall, according to the report. However, the student said she did not believe the incident was related to religion and told police she did not wish to press charges.

Contact Seth Rowe at seth.rowe@ecm-inc.com.