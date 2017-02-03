St. Louis Park Senior Program highlights

The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• Film consultant and archivist Bob DeFlores will host a screening of “Road to Bali” 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14. This American comedy film is the sixth of seven “Road to …” films and stars Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour with cameo appearances from other well-known stars, including Humphrey Bogart and Jane Russell.

• The class “iPhone Basics” will be 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Friday, Feb. 17. Instructor Douglas Carlson will guide students through topics such as general operations of the phone, charging, how to use the phone’s buttons, how to check the weather and news and how to take pictures, among other tasks.

• The class “Android Phone and Tablet Building Skills” is designed for Android users who have a bit of experience using their devices. Instructor Judy Goebel will help participants build on basic skills. The class will be 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Feb. 16, and Thursday, Feb. 23.

Activities are located at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.