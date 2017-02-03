Special Valentine’s themed pop-up shopping event Feb. 9 in Wayzata

A Valentine’s Day themed pop-up event featuring local designers and confectioneries will be 3-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at 631 Lake St. E., in downtown Wayzata.

Local clothing designer Tessa Louise will bring together her friends to share a shopping experience offering an assortment of clothing, jewelry, handbags, home goods and more items.

“I wanted this to be a night where ladies could come and shop for themselves and feel good about doing something for themselves,” Louise said. “Whether it’s a new outfit, a piece of jewelry or just a sweet treat, it’s a local event at its best.”

Retailers participating include Louise, Kindred Folk, Realia by Jen, Goldfine Jewelry, Strey Design, Urban Undercover, Kuhl Studios, Julia Moss Designs, Sweet Jules Gifts, The Cookie Creative, Groveland Confections and Brio Art.

The evening will also include cocktails from Gianni’s and 5 Vodka.

Street parking is available as well as in the ramp behind Gianni’s.