Most on St. Louis Park City Council support PLACE project

The nonprofit PLACE seeks as much as $55 million in tax-exempt bonds to finance the affordable housing component of its proposed mixed-use development project along the Southwest Light Rail Transit line.

PLACE, which stands for Projects Linking Art, Community & Environment, includes plans to build 300 apartments – 200 of which would be designated as affordable housing – on land that would include the former McGarvey Coffee factory and would straddle the light rail line.

The project would also include 110 hotel rooms, 25,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, a facility that would turn compost into energy and provide a greenhouse, and a 1-acre park-like area PLACE refers to as an urban forest.

The council voted 6-1 Dec. 19 to provide preliminary approval for tax-exempt private activity revenue bonds in a resolution, a necessary step before PLACE could apply to the state for the bonds.

Councilmember Sue Sanger maintained her opposition to the project.

In addition to concerns about the impact on the nearby Wooddale Avenue bridge, Sanger repeated an objection she has made in the past about the ratio of affordable units to market-rate units.

“It’s just simply too high a concentration of low-income people in one small area,” Sanger said. “If you have that high a concentration, it means that the management will not be able to raise the rent very much, which then leads me to be very concerned about the long-term maintenance issues of this development.”

Councilmember Thom Miller announced he had changed his mind and now supports the project.

“I was originally opposed to it because I thought it would really screw up the traffic in that area, to be blunt, on 36th and Wooddale and would kind of strip out our infrastructure there,” Miller said. “But there have been a lot of changes to the plan with the help of the PLACE team and with our staff. I’m not concerned about that traffic congestion any longer because of the way this project has changed.”

The nonprofit developer created a major change by moving plans from a site entirely north of the planned light rail line and existing freight rail line to sites on both sides of the tracks. The move is designed to spread out the traffic flow from the development.

Miller said he believes the project will benefit the community. He pointed to plans for wooded space accessible to the public and potential retail spaces like a cafe and coffee shop. He also expressed support for the live-work spaces the development envisions for creative professionals and planned affordable units.

“It’s just a great example, I think, of a development that gives back to St. Louis Park,” Miller said.

Councilmember Anne Mavity has remained one of the project’s most vocal supporters.

“Clearly this is not an unfamiliar project to all of us here on the council nor to those in the community,” Mavity said.

The project could be unique along the light rail line in that it would be integrated with the Wooddale Station, Mavity said.

“It really is quite extraordinary,” Mavity said.

She said the developer has sought to address concerns from neighbors.

“This proposal is not the same proposal that we had discussed or seen or heard about two years ago,” Mavity said.

Work still remains to ensure the project addresses the community’s needs, Mavity said.

Of the vote on the bonds, she said, “This is in no way approving those kinds of final decisions.”

If St. Louis Park ultimately issues the private activity revenue bonds, PLACE would pay an administrative fee estimated at $1.6 million. The fee would go into the city’s Housing Rehab Fund.

The resolution did not obligate the city to issue the bonds. The state provides an allocation of such bonds that is in limited supply, said Julie Eddington, president of Kennedy & Graven and the city’s attorney. She anticipated more demand than is available.

PLACE also seeks numerous grants for its project. The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the latest for the project Jan. 24. The grant of more than $92,000 to the St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority is slated to help pay for demolition and contamination cleanup on the site of the project.

The EDA, made up of council members, agreed to help PLACE apply for about $700,000 in cleanup funds from the county and state.

Investigations have determined that PLACE sites on both sides of the planned light rail tracks contain soils with diesel-range organics, arsenic, cadmium, silver, lead and a chemical used in dry cleaning and degreasing metals. Additionally, the investigation found old railroad ties, underground tanks and volatile organic chemicals that will require vapor mitigation.

Previously, the Metropolitan Council awarded two transit-oriented development grants for the project for a combined $2.1 million. Hennepin County provided a $750,000 transit-oriented development grant. PLACE also received a $385,000 Xcel Energy efficiency grant.

