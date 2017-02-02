Wooddale Avenue bridge widening cost estimated at $2.2 million

St. Louis Park could spend $2.2 million to widen a bridge that opened in 2010.

The changes to the Wooddale Avenue bridge over Highway 7 would aid with anticipated traffic impacts from the planned Southwest Light Rail Transit line.

The project would also help accommodate a development project by the Minneapolis nonprofit PLACE, or Projects Linking Art, Community & Environment, that would include 300 apartments, a hotel, a renewable energy system and retail space.

In December, the St. Louis Park City Council approved a contract of about $245,000 with consultant Short Elliott Hendrickson to complete final design plans for the bridge changes and seek approval from the state Department of Transportation for the plans.

“The improvements are intended to construct safe and comfortable pedestrian and bicycle facilities across the bridge and to increase sight lines for vehicles at the ramp terminals,” a Dec. 19, 2016, city staff report states.

The construction of the light rail line and a Wooddale Avenue station will result in the installation of traffic signals on the bridge at the end of ramps leading to and from Highway 7 and the reconfiguration of the intersection of Wooddale Avenue and a south service road, according to the staff report.

City staff initially hired Short Elliott Hendrickson “to help explore ways to leverage the programmed improvements of (the Southwest Light Rail Transit line) to enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety, traffic operations, and allow for future growth of the Wooddale corridor,” the staff report states.

The consultant participated in a 2015 design workshop that focused on finding a cost-effective solution “that balances the needs of all users of this multimodal corridor with a high level of safety and livability,” the report notes.

Short Elliott Hendrickson has reviewed a light rail transit traffic analysis for the city and a traffic analysis of the proposed PLACE development.

The project would take between six and eight months to complete, according to the report. It would occur in conjunction with the rail line project construction. Providing federal funding for the line is obtained, the transit project is slated to begin later this year.

A time line anticipates a contract for the bridge work could be approved in July. City staff members anticipate the work would be funded through general obligation bonds, though other potential funding sources are also identified in the report.

The city council approved the consultant contract with Short Elliott Hendrickson on its consent agenda, which contains items the council typically approves without comment.

However, council members noted the plans during a discussion on tax-exempt private activity revenue bonds for the PLACE development.

During the debate on the bonds, Councilmember Anne Mavity pointed to the approval of the consultant contract.

“The Wooddale bridge, as many residents know, has been an ongoing sore spot for the community,” Mavity said. “It’s one of our few north-south links, and the original design of the bridge created a lot of unsafe conditions for pedestrians and bikers.”

She stressed that changes to the bridge would be necessary even without the PLACE project.

“Those improvements on that bridge have been absolutely needed and required,” Mavity said.

Councilmember Sue Sanger, who cast the only opposing vote on the PLACE issue, pointed to the bridge as one of the reasons for her position, though.

“The bridge is so problematic that we already know that it requires quite a few improvements just to handle the current load of vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic,” Sanger said. “It will require even more changes to handle the additional traffic to be generated by the PLACE project.”

Light rail project obligations

Among other action on the Dec. 19 consent agenda, the council voted to remove a trail from a plan for the light rail line’s Louisiana Station.

The estimated cost of the trail had ballooned to more than $957,000.

The action formalized a decision by the council during a work session in November to remove the trail from a list of improvements to be paid for by the city as part of the light rail line project. At the time of the work session, the cost of the trail had been estimated at about $747,000.

“Construction of this segment of trail could be accomplished in the future but is expected to add additional cost and complexity because of the proximity to the active (light rail transit) line,” a staff report states.

However, staff members said they would seek ways to improve pedestrian and bicycle access to light rail station platforms from the Brooklawns and Elmwood neighborhoods and to the Cedar Lake Regional Trail.

During the council’s Jan. 3 meeting, the council approved agreements with the Metropolitan Council calling for the city to provide $2 million for the rail line and pay for a series of other improvements estimated at nearly $2.1 million.

The improvements the city agreed to pay for include $300,000 for an underpass related to Louisiana Station, $45,500 for stairs to a Wooddale trail underpass, $126,000 for stairs in the Beltline Station area and about $1.6 million for an extension of Lynn Avenue.

Contact Seth Rowe at seth.rowe@ecm-inc.com.