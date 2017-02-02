Stolen vehicles found in Waconia Township, Chanhassen man charged for stolen property

A Chanhassen man has been charged with six felony counts of receiving stolen property after Carver County Sheriff’s deputies found stolen vehicles at a property he leases in Waconia Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Jan. 27, an employee of Minnesota Inboard, which has locations in New Germany and Excelsior, reported that two Malibu Wakesetter boats had been stolen from the business and were currently at a property on County Road 10 in Waconia Township. The value of the two boats is estimated at $134,000.

Deputies learned that the property was leased to Roger David Nitz, 52, of Chanhassen. Nitz ran SOS Service on Site, a small repair and vehicle/boat storage business, at the location.

Deputies served a search warrant for the property and recovered an additional four stolen vehicles and equipment: a 2003 Ford F350, a 2004 Chevy Silverado, an Audi A6 and a Bobcat S185 with a plow attachment. Those vehicles and equipment are valued at approximately $54,000.

Deputies arrested Nitz without incident at a Chanhassen address. He was taken to the Carver County Jail and is charged with six felony counts of receiving stolen property. Nitz posted a $5,000 bail on Jan. 31.

His next court appearance is Feb. 28.

The sheriff’s investigation is ongoing.