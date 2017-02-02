St. Louis Park dentists will participate in Give Kids A Smile

The American Dental Association’s Give Kids A Smile program will take place Friday, Feb. 3, throughout the Twin Cities, including St. Louis Park.

Through the program, dentists providing free dental care to underserved children within their community.

Participants include Park Dental St. Louis Park, 5000 West 36th St., Suite 250. The office will provide services 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 952-920-3700.

Dentist Nancy Norling is also participating 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at her office, 1660 Hwy. 100 S., Suite 122, in St. Louis Park. For appointments, call 952-544-4129.

The dentists will conduct exams, fill cavities, perform extractions, apply sealants and fluoride, and perform other needed procedures – all at no charge to the young patients’ families.

More information and a list of other participants is available at mndental.org/events/give-kids-a-smile/patients/find-a-participating-clinic.

The program started in 2003 as a way for dentists to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children. Dentists and other team members volunteer their time and services to children throughout the United States. Each year, approximately 450,000 children benefit from more than 1,500 events.