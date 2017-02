< >

Minneapolis resident Tommie Hollingsworth, portraying Veronica Sawyer, discusses a message with Minneapolis resident Dylan Cima, portraying J.D., in a Jan. 25 rehearsal for “Heathers The Musical” at the Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park. Twin Cities Community Theatre will present the off-Broadway play Feb. 2-12 at Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Road S. For details, visit tcctheatre.com. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)