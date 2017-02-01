Wooddale Community Nursery School will host Feb. 9 open house

Wooddale Community Nursery School will host an open house for prospective parents 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the school located in Wooddale Lutheran Church, 4003 Wooddale Ave. in St. Louis Park.

Visitors may use the nursery school door from the church’s back parking lot.

Parents may visit the preschool, tour the space, meet the teachers and learn about the program. The school serves children 3-5 years old and is in session three mornings or afternoons each week.

Info: 952-926-2123 or wooddalecommunitynursery.com