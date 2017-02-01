Wayzata girls hockey team falls 3-1 to the Royals

Lake skaters looks to section

Every time the Hopkins/St. Louis Park girls co-op hockey team needed a lift Jan. 28, the Royals looked to junior captain Kylie Hanley.

It was Hanley’s hat trick that spearheaded a 3-1 Lake Conference victory over Wayzata.

Hopkins/Park head coach Chris Erickson said it is a blessing to have a leader like Hanley. Defenseman Emily Wisnewski of the Wayzata High girls hockey team draws a bead on a slapshot from the point. She had the Trojans’ only goal in a 3-1 loss to Hopkins/St. Louis Park Jan. 28. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“Kylie always plays smart, and she’s our workhorse,” said Erickson. “She is phenomenal at winning face-offs and she plays very well at both ends of the rink. In practice, she works hard on every aspect of the game.”

Hopkins/Park took an early lead in Saturday’s game when Hanley scored unassisted on the power play in the first period. Wayzata tied the score in the second period when Emily Wisnewski scored on an assist from Sophie Urban.

In the third period, Hopkins/Park picked it up a notch. Hanley scored the go-ahead goal on Kate Glover’s assist, and then Hanley netted her third goal with Mary Gleason assisting.

Wayzata outshot the Royals 29-17, but senior goalie Annika Carlander was an equalizer, stopping all but one of the Trojans’ 29 shots on net. Grace Boswell-Healey of Wayzata made 16 saves.

“We lost to Wayzata two weeks ago,” said Erickson. “This was a section game, and we’re looking for a possible second seed in the playoffs.”

Edina (20-1-1) will no doubt be the No. 1 seed in the Section 6AA Tournament. Hopkins/Park and Cretin-Derham Hall are neck and neck for No. 2. Hopkins/Park’s record improved to 15-8-0 with the win over Wayzata. The Trojans are 8-14-0 overall and have a shot at the fourth or fifth seed in Section 6AA.

Erickson is pleased with the way Carlander and his defense are playing.

“Annika saw the puck well [against Wayzata], and our defense eliminated the garbage in front of the net,” the coach observed. “Amanda Olson and Kallie Kuehmichel played well on defense.”

And, of course, Glover did her part. The Harvard University recruit is one of the top senior defensemen in the state.

Erickson mentioned his two eighth-graders, Erin Brousseau and Charlotte Rich, as players who have made great strides this season.

“They’re starting to do a lot of the little things in the games that we’ve been working on in practice,” he said.

