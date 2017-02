Wayzata events calendar: Feb. 2-12

By Jason Jenkins

Thursday, Feb. 2

OPENING RECEPTION: STUDENT SHOW

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: minnetonkaarts.org

OPENING RECEPTION: CONTEMPORARY AMERICAN BOTANICALS

Where: Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata

When: 6-8 p.m.

Info: minnetonkaarts.org

LIVE MUSIC: SHANE MARTIN

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, Feb. 3

WAYZATA HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7:30 a.m.

Info: wayzata.org

BLUE WATER THEATRE CO. OPEN HOUSE

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, 605 Rice St. E., Wayzata

When: 4-8 p.m.

Info: bluewatertheatre.com

LIVE MUSIC: SONICALLY SPEAKING

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

LIVE MUSIC: SAINT PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 8 p.m.

Info and tickets: thespco.org or 651-291-1144

Saturday, Feb. 4

ENGLISH SPRINGER RESCUE

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

STEM SATURDAYS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-3 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: SCARLET SKY

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Monday, Feb. 6

WAYZATA PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

YOUNG SCIENTIST ROUNDTABLE: ‘ENGINEERING SOLUTIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS’

Where: Wayzata Central Middle School

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us/ysr

Tuesday, Feb. 7

BABY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 9:15-9:45 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

FAMILY STORYTIME

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 10:30-11 a.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

WAYZATA CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Where: Wayzata City Hall

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzata.org

BAND CONCERT

Where: Wayzata High School

When: 7:30 p.m.

Info: wayzata.k12.mn.us

Wednesday, Feb. 8

WAYZATA ROTARY CLUB MEETING

Where: Wayzata Country Club

When: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

Info: wayzatarotary.org

CRAFTERNOON: BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 2-4 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

TRIVIA MAFIA

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7 p.m.

Info: triviamafia.com

Thursday, Feb. 9

VALENTINE’S DAY THEMED POP-UP SHOPPING EVENT

Where: 631 Lake St. E., Wayzata

When: 3-8:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC: SHAVE THE NEIGHBOR

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-9 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

LIVE MUSIC: BILLY JOHNSON

Where: Wayzata Bar and Grill

When: 8-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabarandgrill.com

Friday, Feb. 10

CINEMA AND SKATES

Where: Wayzata Beach

When: 6-9 p.m.

Info: wayzatachillyopen.com

LIVE MUSIC

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

LIVE MUSIC: COFFEEHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: CHANCEL CHOIR SECTION LEADERS

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 7 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org

Saturday, Feb. 11

33RD ANNUAL CHILLY OPEN

Where: Wayzata Bay

When: Tee times 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Info, to register: wayzatachillyopen.com

MEDITATION FOR BEGINNERS

Where: Wayzata Library

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: STEVE NOONAN

Where: Wayzata Brew Works

When: 7-11 p.m.

Info: wayzatabrewworks.com

Sunday, Feb. 12

NORTHERN LIGHTS GREYHOUND ADOPTION

Where: Wayzata Chuck and Don’s Pet Food and Supplies

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Info: chuckanddons.com/wayzata

LIVE MUSIC: CIVIC ORCHESTRA OF MINNEAPOLIS

Where: Wayzata Community Church

When: 3 p.m.

Info: wayzatacommunitychurch.org