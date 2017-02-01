Vocal band to perform Feb. 9 with Benilde-St. Margaret’s groups in St. Louis Park

Benilde-St. Margaret’s will host The Cat’s Pajamas Vocal Band 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the school, 2501 Hwy. 100 S. in St. Louis Park.

The band is a five-man a cappella group that has been touring around the world since 2005 and has been featured on “Next Great American Band,” “America’s Got Talent” and the third season of NBC’s “The Sing-Off” with Pentatonix.

Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for students. Half of the proceeds from the show will be donated to the Benilde-St. Margaret’s choir department.

The night of music will also include performances from the high school choirs and the Red Knotes, a student a capella group.

The a capella group will travel Saturday, Feb. 11, to Port Washington, Wisconsin, for a competition. There are 12 schools participating in the regional contest. The top three groups from the Wisconsin event will compete in semifinals in March in Chicago. The top group from each semifinal will move onto the finals in April in New York City.

Info: bsmschool.org or 952-927-4176