Tonka Bay teen to debut in South Indian dance premiere

Nrithi Subramanian, 13, of Tonka Bay, joined fellow Bharatanatyam dancers Jan. 28 in the premiere performance of “Ritu – The Seasons” at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Subramanian has studied South Indian classical dancing since she was 5 years old. She became interested in classical dancing from watching her mother, Priya, perform.

“When I was younger, I would see her dance and I thought it was so pretty, so she got me into it and has been my teacher ever since,” Subramanian said. “She’s been my inspiration for everything.”

Her mother said that despite having ups and downs, it has been a privilege passing on the art of South Indian classical dancing. In addition she’s also been teaching her daughter how to perform an Indian guitar called a bina sitar.

“It has been wonderful handing this down to her,” she said. “One of the greatest things I think is for someone to be a consignor of the arts and to appreciate it. I wanted to pass along a tradition and dance was one of them. I think it is something she will cherish forever because art is something that stays with you for the rest of your life.”

“My mom has always told me don’t do it for others, do it for yourself because you have a passion to do it,” Subramanian said. “That’s what she shows me everyday.”

Together, the duo practiced one to two hours a day to prepare for “Ritu – The Seasons.” In January, Subramanian also traveled to India to practice with her teacher, Mohanan.

“What I love most about Indian classical dancing is the rhythmic aspects that tie into all aspects of life,” she said.

Subramanian, who is also a percussionist at Minnetonka Middle School West, said she also enjoys seeing the similarities between of Western and Indian styles of music.

The production of “Ritu – The Seasons” is choreographed by St. Paul Bharatanatyam teacher Suchi Sairam. She began rehearsing for the production with Subramanian and other young dancers last summer, after receiving a $20,000 grant from the Knight Foundation and more than $15,000 in donations.

The full-length piece takes inspiration from history and the corners of the world. Primary influences were Antonio Vivaldi’s set of four violin compositions “The Four Seasons,” written in the early 1720s, and Kalidasa’s poetry “Rtusamhara,” dating back to fourth-century India.

All of the artistic content is original. Sairam developed the concept, choreography and artistic direction; Jyothishmathi Sheejith composed the music; and Dipankar Mukherjee and Meena Natarajan of Pangea World Theater stepped in with dramaturgical direction.

“The primary goal of the project is to develop an original work to give local aspiring Bharatanatyam dancers a chance to experience what their peers in ballet and theater often do to participate in a professional production from the ground up,” Sairam said. “They have each gone through years of training and a rigorous audition process to be a part of the cast, and are all highly committed to their craft. As a part of the project, these young dancers not only get to focus on enhancing their artistic skills, but also have the opportunity to develop skills in production, fundraising and marketing to give them a holistic experience.”

Sairm operates the dance studio Kala Vandanam in St. Paul. Despite not being a student at the studio, Subramanian auditioned for and was cast as an understudy for the production.

“Nrithi is a young dancer and very enthusiastic,” Sairm said. “She has this drive to learn and give her best every single time. She came into the production with a wonderful attitude on learning and was ready to collaborate with the other dancers. All this I find important and critical in a dancer when you’re working in an ensemble.”

As a understudy, she was required to learn all the roles and substituted for one of the absent girls in the nine-person troupe.

“It’s quite a grueling process, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Subramanian said. “Doing ‘Ritu’ has really helped me because it’s a professional production and it taught me how to be a professional dancer and stick with any situation.”

The production has helped her prepare for her solo debut Aug. 27 in Chennai, India, where Bharatanatyam originated. There she will perform for more than 1,000 people.

She said, “I think doing that has really helped me prepare for my solo debut and has given me stamina and endurance and more of a passion for the dancing.”

