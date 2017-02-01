The Hotel Landing hires general manager, director of sales and marketing

Hay Creek Hotels has announced the hiring of Katie Neufeld as general manager and Andrea Vieyra as director of sales and marketing for The Hotel Landing currently under construction in downtown Wayzata.

Neufeld has 25 years of hospitality experience and served most recently as the general manager of the Millennium Hotel Minneapolis.

Vieyra’s experience in the hospitality industry includes being a member of the management team that launched the Chambers Hotel in Minneapolis.

The Wayzata hotel is anticipated to open in May, and will feature 92 guest rooms and suites, a two-story restaurant with outdoor seating, a private dining room and contemporary bar, as well as upscale meeting and banquet facilities. The building will also contain 31 luxury residential condominiums.

Info: thehotellanding.com