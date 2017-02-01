St. Louis Park School District levy decreases about 2 percent

While St. Louis Park city taxes payable this year are increasing, the St. Louis Park School District’s levy for the year is decreasing.

The district’s levy fell from more than $26.7 million in 2016 to less than $26.2 million, a decline of more than 2 percent.

Many factors affect the district’s levy, including calculations by the Department of Education.

During a board meeting in December, Director of Business Services Sandy Salin said a calculation for the district’s operating referendum had changed.

“There were some prior year adjustments, and actually it gave us a decrease in our levy,” Salin explained.

For taxes payable in 2016, a prior year operating referendum adjustment increased the levy by about $315,000. For taxes payable in 2017, the adjustment decreased the levy by about $180,000, a difference of about $495,000 from the previous year.

However, Salin said an increase in the current year’s operating referendum offset much of the loss.

The operating referendum amount increased from about $9.8 million for taxes payable in 2016 to nearly $10.2 million, an increase of about $370,000.

An increase in enrollment led to a change in the district’s operating capital that decreased the cost to taxpayers while increasing aid from the state.

“The way that calculation worked, it actually decreased our levy portion but our aid portion increased,” Salin said.

The district’s operating capital levy decreased from about $956,000 for taxes payable 2016 to about $684,000 for taxes payable this year, a decrease of more than 28 percent.

Salin later reiterated for school board members that the district would not lose money available for operating capital.

“There was due to the increased enrollment, and the way the calculation is calculated we get more aid than levy, so it basically gives us the same amount of revenue,” she said.

Settlement paid

Taxpayers will also no longer have to pay a settlement that resulted from a lawsuit involving a building leased by the district.

For taxes payable in 2016, the district created a judgement levy of nearly $167,000.

The amount represented the district’s share of a settlement over a building at 3424 Wooddale Ave. in St. Louis Park, that housed the Transitions Plus program, which assists special education students ages 18-21 in transitioning to adult life.

The St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka school districts jointly leased the building but left the building before the lease ended. The districts cited poor building conditions, including water leaks that had forced temporary moves of the program and raised health and safety concerns.

Maple Bank sued the districts on a breach of lease claim. The bank took ownership of the building in 2011 after the previous owner failed to pay multiple mortgages.

The lawsuit asserted the districts did not have the right to vacate the property and owed the rest of the rent required under a 10-year lease.

A district court judge initially dismissed the case, but the state Court of Appeals in 2014 reversed that decision. The appellate court said a jury must decide whether the building’s roof leaks interfered with the program as well as make other determinations.

As a result of a court order, representatives of the districts met for mediation with Maple Bank. The groups agreed to the settlement of $500,000. The districts split the cost, which prompted the St. Louis Park judgement levy for taxes payable last year.

Other changes

An adjustment to the district’s health and safety levy led to a decrease of more than $93,000 in the district’s overall levy this year. The state has discontinued the health and safety levy. It is being replaced by a long-term facility revenue levy.

“That is actually taking the place of the health and safety levy as well as the deferred maintenance levy and adding a little bit more for the maintenance for our buildings,” Salin said.

As a result of the changes, the newly defined long-term maintenance levy increased from about $964,000 under the previous formula in taxes payable in 2016 to about $1.5 million under the new definition.

The district’s levy has been adjusted as a result of the outcome of disputes over property values, but not as much as the previous year.

For taxes payable in 2016, the abatement adjustment added about $282,000 to the district’s overall levy. For taxes payable in 2017, the adjustment added about $200,000 instead, a decrease of about 29 percent.

The part of the overall levy going toward the district’s general fund decreased by slightly less than 1 percent.

“It’s going to pretty much remain stable from the prior year,” Salin said.

The levy going toward community education decreased about 1.4 percent, from about $966,000 to about $953,000. Much of that change resulted in a difference in abatements as well, Salin said.

Some of the most significant decreases in the district’s overall levy occurred as a result of decreases in the amount of taxes needed to pay for debt. The debt service levy decreased by about 5.2 percent, from about $6.5 million for taxes payable in 2016 to about $6.1 million for taxes payable in 2017.

Part of the decrease resulted due to a mechanism that allows the district to levy more than it must provide in debt payments but requires the district to pay back the “debt service excess” eventually. The excess the district will return to taxpayers in taxes payable 2017 came to about $117,000.

“There was also a decrease for some of the payments, and principals changed throughout the years,” Salin said of the debt.

The board approved the final levy without dissent and with little discussion. No community members spoke about the district’s levy or its budget.

The district’s expenditure budget is expected to decrease from about $83 million for the district’s 2016 fiscal year to about $82.8 million for the 2017 fiscal year.

About 66 percent of the state’s general fund revenues come from state aid while about 28 percent comes from property taxes.

