St. Louis Park police blotter

These reports were filed Jan. 1-7 with the St. Louis Park Police Department:

Theft

• Cell phone theft was reported Jan. 1 on the 1600 block of Park Place Boulevard.

• A purse was reported stolen from an automobile Jan. 2 on the 3600 block of Highway 100 South.

• Tools were reported stolen Jan. 3 on the 5200 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• Cell phone theft was reported Jan. 5 on the 8900 block of Highway 7.

• Auto theft was reported Jan. 5 on the 6900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• Bicycle theft was reported Jan. 6 on the 4700 block of Park Commons Drive.

• Medical equipment was reported stolen Jan. 6 on the 8300 block of West 31st Street.

• A firearm was reported stolen from an automobile Jan. 6 on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

• Luggage was reported stolen Jan. 6 on the 5900 block of Wayzata Boulevard.

• Keys were reported stolen Jan. 7 on the 6800 block of West 33rd Street.

• A television was reported stolen Jan. 7 on the 4300 block of Highway 7.

Burglary

• A garage burglary was reported Jan. 3 on the 4100 block of Vernon Avenue South.

Vandalism

• Vehicle tampering and theft from an automobile was reported Jan. 2 on the 5900 block of Excelsior Boulevard.

• Damage to a lock was reported Jan. 7 on the 1600 block of Utica Avenue South.

• A window was reported damaged Jan. 7 on the 1400 block of Dakota Avenue South.

Other

• A firearm was reportedly found Jan. 7 on the 8700 block of Highway 7.

• Also reported were one incident of harassing behavior, five assaults that led to at least three arrests, seven domestic disputes, two incidents of driving under the influence, 10 hit-and-run crashes involving property damage and 13 other thefts.