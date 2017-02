< >

St. Louis Park High School students rehearse “Anatomy of Gray” Jan. 11 in the school’s auditorium in preparation for a run Jan. 13-15. The school performed an abbreviated version of the play when it hosted 6AA One-Act Subsections Jan. 25-26. The play follows people who are afflicted by an unexplainable disease in the town of Gray, Indiana. The one-act competition included 12 schools from throughout the west metro. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)