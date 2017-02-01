St. Louis Park artist hosts opening reception

St. Louis Park resident Kathy Mommsen will present an opening reception for her “Emotional Expression Vessel Show” 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at clay@3 in the Northrup King Building at Dock 3, 1500 Jackson St. N.E. in Minneapolis.

Other studios will also be open in the building for its monthly First Thursday event.

Mommsen’s ceramic vessels were created while observing live dancers modeling in expressive poses in her studio. Each dancer modeled for a series of four-to-five sessions so Mommsen could transform the vessels from clay to vessel form and the final version including figurative imagery fitting the form. Mommsen worked with three dancers for TU Dancing Co. and Penelope Freeh, who choreographed “Test Pilot.” This show is the result of a one-year project funded by an Artist Initiative Grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

Mommsen will also host an open studio noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 4, 11 and 26.

Other visits may be arranged by appointment.

Info: kathymommsen.com or kathymommsen@gmail.com