SPAM FC looks to help out next group of graduates

Amateur soccer club builds scholarship foundation

SPAM Football Club is the name of an amateur soccer men’s team based in St. Louis Park made up primarily of former Orioles who played under head coach Chato Alverado over the years and as their website (SPAMFC.com) says, “Connecting the community through soccer.”

The club is part of the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League and hosted its inaugural SPAM F.C. Scholarship Foundation Dinner on Saturday at the St. Louis Park Rec Center Saturday evening. SPAM F.C. Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors President Van Hong speaks to the crowd gathered for the first annual foundation dinner Saturday. (Submitted photo)

The purpose of the scholarship is help cover post secondary education for high school students in Hennepin County.

Criteria to be considered for the scholarship include filling out an application in addition to: enrolled in a college or university, GPA minimum 2.5 on 4.0 scale, report card, a letter of reflection on how soccer has impacted your life in a positive manner and letter of recommendation from a teacher or coach.

Members of the board of directors include: Van Hong, president; Toni Lozancic, vice president; Cory Halloran, treasurer; Ty Hong, secretary and Officers of the Board: Michael Anderson, John Halloran and Harry Ulmann.

Player/Coach, Cory Halloran, is a 2009 St. Louis Park High School graduate who helped pull the group of friends together to form the club in 2011 and will begin its second season of play in the top division of the MASL.

Now, the club is made up of players in their 20s and 30s looking to continue to play the game they grew up playing in the youth clubs around the area like Park Valley United.

“Our players are compassionate about the sport and many of our team members have competed at the high school and collegiate levels,” he said in a 2015 Sun Sailor story.

The club became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in 2016 and is officially known as SPAM F.C. Scholarship Foundation after looking for a way to give back to the community, “as many did before us while we were growing up,” according to Halloran who along with some lifelong friends came up with the idea to sponsor a scholarship program.

That’s when the first SPAM F.C. Scholarship Soccer Tournament was born. “The tournament was a success and we had a great turn out of 10 teams and 70 people,” Halloran said. “From that tournament and additional donations, we were able to give out two scholarships our first year (2014).”

The 6v6 tournament grew to include 90 people and added a third scholarship in 2015 and was even larger last summer.

“Most recently in 2016, we had our best turnout at the tournament to date,” Halloran said as they had nearly 120 people participate in the tournament and were able to increase the number of scholarships to five, “through generous donations.”

The club added a GoFundMe page to help increase donations through a link on their website, SPAMFC.com.

The fourth edition of the tournament is planed for June.

The purpose of the dinner was to recognize the supporters who make the scholarship program possible and to help them realize their help truely makes a difference.

“It (was) a time to reflect on our three years of work and spread the word of what we wish to accomplish through our foundation. Our first three years have been a success. But we are eager to continue steady growth each year,” Halloran said as SPAM F.C. hosts a Division 4-level men’s team in addition to a coed team.

Contact Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com.

2016 SPAM F.C. Scholarship recipients

Nedum Kordah, Augsburg College

Danile Lee, Augsburg College

Elijah Tenta, North Dakota

Max Kent, Macalester College

Jonathan Tshiteya, South Dakota

2015 recipients

Diego Hernandez, Normandale Community College

Luke VonEschen, Luther College

Jonathan Tshiteya, South Dakota

2014 recipients

Michel Jakobitz, Augsburg College

Ryan Halloran, North Hennepin Community College