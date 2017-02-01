Royal girls, Trojan boys win Nordic ski titles

The Hopkins girls and the Wayzata boys won championships Jan. 26 in the Lake Conference Nordic Skiing Meet at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis.

It was a close race for the girls title between Hopkins and second-place Eden Prairie with Hopkins scoring 551 points and Eden Prairie 538. Wayzata was also in the mix with 513. Edina scored 494 and Minnetonka finished fifth with 371.

Hopkins placed four individuals in the top 10, while Eden Prairie had three girls in the top 10. Wayzata sophomore Mara McCollor was the individual champion with a time of 24:03. Her main competition came from Hopkins senior Renae Anderson, who posted a time of 24:19. Other Hopkins skiers in the top 10 include sophomore Kaelin Jackson (third in 25:50), senior Theresa Versen (eighth in 26:27) and senior Sophie Dirnberger (tenth in 26:43). Eden Prairie’s three top-10 finishers are senior Taylor Paulsen (fifth in 26:03), senior Brooke Bratrud (sixth in 26:12) and senior Megan Manning (ninth in 26:33). Two other Wayzata skiers landed top-10 berths. Eighth-grader Lauren McCollor, Mara’s sister, was fifth in 26:06. Senior Jaycie Thomsen took seventh in 26:14. Alex White of the Wayzata High boys Nordic skiing team helps his team take the championship in the Lake Conference Meet with an 11th-place individual finish. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Edina’s best finish was an 11th place from junior Ellen Pflaster, who finished in 26.52. Two other Hornets, ninth-grader Morgan Richter and senior Amanda Mosborg, earned places in the top 15.

Minnetonka had one top-20 finisher. Senior Jordan Schuster took 18th place.

The conference girls varsity event had 68 finishers.

Trojans Surge

Thanks to a strong showing from its top two boys, Anders Sonnesyn and Luc Golin, the Wayzata boys team was an easy winner in the Lake Nordic Meet.

Sonnesyn won the title with a time of 20:25 and Golin was right behind him, finishing second in 20:25.

It was a two-person race almost from the start. Wayzata freshman James Schneider was the third-place finisher in 21:35. The 1-2-3 finish helped Wayzata score 574 points to 511 for second-place Eden Prairie. Other team scores are Minnetonka 480, Edina 460 and Hopkins 438.

Aside from the three Trojans at the head of the field, each of the other four schools had at least one top-10 finisher.

Tres Green, the Minnetonka senior, took fourth place in 22:12. Twelve seconds behind him was Wayzata’s Dan Urke in fifth place.

Edina junior Owen Gage took sixth place in 22:30 and Hopkins’ Logan Hoffman placed seventh in 22:31.

Next to cross the finish line was Eden Prairie’s top skier, senior Will Claridge, who posted a time of 22:33.

Eden Prairie junior David DeJong placed ninth in 22:36. Rounding out the top 10 in the boys meet, Wayzata ninth-grader Thomas Golin crossed the finish line in 22:41.

Wayzata was clearly the dominant team with seven of the top 14 finishers. Sixty-seven Lake boys finished the race.

