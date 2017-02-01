Planning commission reviews concept plans for Wayzata Blu condo development

Project would call for the demolition of buildings that currently house Barbers Inn, Candlelight Floral and Judd Frost Clothiers The Wayzata Planning Commission recently reviewed concept plans for a three-story condo development that would drastically change the northwest corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Jenkins)

The Wayzata Planning Commission recently reviewed concept plans for a condo development that would drastically change the northwest corner of Lake Street and Barry Avenue.

The project, called Wayzata Blu, is a three-story mixed-use building that would be designed by Minneapolis-based ESG architects and include 17 residential condominium units. Construction of the development would call for the demolition of the existing commercial buildings at 259, 269 and 275 Lake Street and 339 Barry Avenue, which are currently home to Barbers Inn, Candlelight Floral and Judd Frost Clothiers.

The applicant for the project, Gatehouse Properties, has a purchase agreement with the two owners of the properties: Flagship Financial and Theodore T. Asao et al Trustees.

All three long-running Wayzata businesses are in the process of finding another location to continue operating in the city. The developer has been in discussion with Candlelight Floral about potentially including a retail space on the ground floor for the floral shop.

The concept plans, as submitted, include office space on the ground floor, along with two residential condominiums. The upper levels of the building would include the other 15 residential condominiums, ranging in price from $589,000 to $900,000. The proposed building also includes 34 enclosed parking spaces for the building’s residents with a rear 85-stall parking lot to meet a parking easement used by the Boatworks building.

In the request to rezone from C-4A to planned unit development, the two deviations are required. The proposed building is 35 feet tall, which exceeds the building height requirement of 30 feet, or two stories, whichever is less. Secondly, the C-4A district requires that at least 50 percent of the building frontage on the Lake Street ground level must be used for retail or service commercial uses.

Gatehouse Properties is bringing the development application, which was reviewed at the Jan. 18 Wayzata Planning Commission meeting. The properties are all zoned C-4A, or limited central business district, and also lie within the city's shoreland overlay district. The rezoning request requires both concept and general plan of development review.

Jeff Thomson, Wayzata’s director of planning and building, noted the applicant is requesting concept plan review prior to submitting the full development application for general plan of development and design review.

Thomson said the project will be on the Feb. 6 planning commission agenda for consideration of the draft recommendation of approval. The concept plans are scheduled for the Feb. 21 city council meeting.

If the concept plans are approved, general plans and design review would go before the planning commission and city council once the developer submits the plans.

Discussion

David Carlson, of Gatehouse Properties, was at the meeting to field questions from the planning commission.

Commissioner Lynn Gruber asked if retail space, instead of offices, was considered for the ground floor.

“There was consideration, however with the market and so on, we thought it would be, frankly, a business failure to try to get it to work on that end of the Lake Street. Based on the vacancy factor of what you’ve seen around the town. … I was advised against it,” Carlson said.

Whether retail should be required for the development set off a larger debate at the meeting.

Terri Huml, owner of Gianni’s Steakhouse, took to the podium to voice her opposition to the idea that a retail component should be included with new downtown developments.

“The economics of this – the land acquisition, the build-out cost – by the time we’re done with that and adding on taxes, it’s economically unfeasible to have retail in many of these new projects,” Huml said, referencing the largely unleased retail space in The Promenade of Wayzata.

“I really think that the planning commission, as well as the comprehensive plan for the city, needs to incorporate the long-term and short-term goals and outlook for retail,” Huml said. “It’s abysmal.”

Another discussion topic touched was whether the condos would only add to the city’s population of older residents who tend to leave the state for warmer climates every winter.

“How many more snowbirds do we want to attract to this city?” asked commissioner Commissioner M. Graciela Gonzalez. “If they live in Florida or Arizona half of the year or more, our businesses suffer because they have no support. … What can the city do to attract younger families?”

Commissioner Steve Young said that while he wasn’t entirely supportive of condos being built so close to the central business district, he wasn’t opposed to the development, adding that he understood the comments made about the current state of retail in the city.

“I do fear that if we pass forward a PUD that requires retail, we will be exacerbating the problem we have in Wayzata right now,” Young said.

Commissioner Jeffrey Buchanan said he also supported the idea of moving forward without requiring a retail component.

“I do think it’s folly to plan more retail,” Buchanan said.

Commissioner Patrick Murray, who said he was neutral on the project overall, also agreed that retail shouldn’t be a requirement for the development.

Gruber said that she was favorable to including retail as part of the building and called for the developer to consider a broader price point to draw in younger residents.

“I know that’s running in the face of the market and what the market is saying it will fetch for you, but if these are snowbirds, how does that help the city really?” Gruber said.

Planning Commission Chair Cathy Iverson expressed concern for moving forward without plans for retail on the ground floor.

“I wish I had a crystal ball and I could look 100 years out. … I don’t know if we as a city are being short-sighted by not having retail of some sort,” Iverson said, before expressing her concern over the project displacing three long-running Wayzata businesses.

“The history of our city is being lost,” Iverson said.

With Commissioner Gregory Flannigan absent from the meeting, the commission took a vote. On a 5-1 decision, with Iverson casting the dissenting vote, the commission moved forward with recommending approval of the PUD concept plan and rezoning, while directing the applicant to further consider the retail component on the first floor of the building during the general plan review.

