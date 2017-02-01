Orioles senior rewarded for hardwork

Twelve different skaters pick up points in 9-1 win over Waconia

St. Louis Park came within one goal of matching a season-high in a 9-1 win over Waconia Friday night in a non-conference game played at the Rec Center in St. Louis Park.

The 15th win of the season included a hat trick by Johnny Sorenson as 12 different Orioles picking up their share of 23 points before saluting the home rink crowd with the traditional stick tap around the center circle for a 12th time this season.

Leading scorer, senior Bauer Neudecker continued to churn out points with a goal and assist to give him 60 points in 19 games followed by a two goal, one assist effort in a 6-4 loss at St. Paul Academy on Saturday to make it 63 points (37 goals) in 20 games. Park senior defenseman Benjamin Wyberg (36) taps gloves with goalie Atticus Raasch after the first period Friday. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson)

“That was a good team effort,” Orioles head coach Colin Hohman said after Friday’s win as the Orioles have scored 54 goals in nine January wins. “Again, when the kids play as a group and do the little things well, the goals follow.”

But during a five-goal second period, senior defenseman Benjamin Wyberg was rewarded for his effort to stay with the play with his first goal of the season.

His shot from the point found its way through traffic in front of the Waconia goal and into the back of the goal to start a wild celebration not only from Wyberg but from the bench and stands.

“On the first time there was a person in the way of the shot so I passed it to my buddy, Connor Schubring,” Wyberg said who made the most of a second chance to crack the score sheet. “He passed it back to me and the second time I saw our guy screening the goalie with a wide-open shot and some net and just put the puck on net.

“I didn’t even realize it at first but my teammates surrounded me and the student section exploded. It was exciting and very fun.”

“That was a really cool moment,” Hohman said about the goal by a third-year varsity player. “He works extremely hard and has an amazing attitude and some nights he doesn’t get as much ice time as other kids but it’s a good life lesson that sometimes if you have a good attitude and work hard at some point you can get rewarded.” Park senior Bauer Neudecker cuts across the Waconia goalmouth during Friday’s 9-1 home win. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson)

Neudecker and Grant Plender set up Sorenson on a power play goal near the midway point of the first period. Willy Basil picked up the first of three assists helping out Austin Stafne on a late goal to carry a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Orioles held an 18-7 shots edge over the first 17 minutes and didn’t let up outshooting the Wildcats by a 40-14 margin as junior goalie Atticus Raasch stopped 10-of-11 shots through two periods before William Pinney relieved him for the third period, stopping all three shots he faced.

Hohman said the focus for the team was to continue to make good decisions and to play together as consistent as possible.

“It’s exciting,” Wyberg said of the state of the lockerroom and on the bench for the team with a 15-5-0 record and currently sits third in the latest Section 6AA QRF standings trailing only Edina and Cretin-Derham Hall. “We know that other teams are coming stronger for us than they have in the past, so that gave us a couple tougher games than we expected but we’re keeping our cool.”

Six days earlier, the Orioles came out on top of a much different contest as they beat out Bloomington Jefferson 2-1 for a Metro West Conference win thanks to a pair of goals from junior Luke Mobley including the game winner at the 11:02 mark of the third period.

“The kids competed really hard and it was good to see them rewarded with a good result,” Hohman said as Raasch made 40 saves against the Jags. “This group really likes playing together and that makes our job really easy.” Park senior Austin Stafne goes through the bench after scoring late in the opening period Friday. (Sun Sailor photo by Jason Olson)

Saturday’s road game at Drake Arena in St. Paul found the Orioles holding St. Paul Academy and Summit School, ranked fourth in Class A, in check for much of the game.

It took Park 42 seconds to score from the opening whistle as Sorenson and Neudecker set up Mobley for his 14th goal of the season which extended his points streak to four games.

Neudecker added two goals to pull the visitors within a goal at 4-3 by the 7:33 mark of the third period. Five minutes later he assisted along with Shea Pekarek on Sorenson’s 21st goal of the season to tie the game at 4-4 with less than six minutes remaining. SPA added two goals over the final three minutes to secure the win.

