Minneapolis man faces weapons charge after St. Louis Park incident

A Minneapolis man has been charged with a weapons violation after a Dec. 31 incident in St. Louis Park.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged Joshua Sims, Jr., 33, with possession of ammunition or any firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence.

If convicted of the felony charge, Sims faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of $30,000.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster listed Sims as in custody as of press time with bail set at $100,000.

A court document provides the following account of the allegations against Sims:

A caller reported damage to property and made comments about an individual with a firearm at about 2 a.m. Dec. 31 on the 2700 block of Louisiana Court.

The caller indicated that two men and a woman had broken into a vehicle and had left running in a western direction.

Officers who arrived located suspects traveling on foot west through Ainsworth Park. Police said the three individuals matched the caller’s descriptions.

Police detained the three individuals. Another person with the caller led officers to his minivan and showed them that the passenger-side front window had been broken.

The window had been smashed and glass was lying on the front passenger seat and on the ground next to the door, according to police.

The minivan owner said he and the three people police detained had been celebrating his birthday earlier in Minneapolis.

After an argument, some of the people at the party took a cab back to the residence, where the argument continued.

The three individuals had left the location, and soon after the minivan owner said he heard his vehicle’s alarm go off and found the broken window.

The minivan owner told police that Sims carries a .38 snub-nose revolver, the police account in the court document alleges.

The vehicle owner said “he recently saw Sims with this gun and knew Sims had it on him that night,” the court document states.

Police searched the minivan but did not find the gun.

A police dog from the Minnetonka Police Department found a firearm “within yards of where officers had first encountered” the three individuals who were detained, the court document states.

The Hennepin County Crime Lab arrived to process the firearm, which was determined to be a .38 Special handgun, according to the court document.

While police booked the three people, officers allegedly observed a broken piece of automobile glass in a pocket of Sims’ jacket.

Sims is required to register as a predatory offender and has a conviction for promotion of prostitution from April 2011, according to the court document.

Contact Seth Rowe at seth.rowe@ecm-inc.com.