Hopkins School District reports good results for bond sales

Long-term facilities maintenance bonds will fund Phase VI projects

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

During the Jan. 24 school board meeting, the Hopkins School District approved the sale of $14.14 million in long term-facilities maintenance bonds, after declaring its intention to issue the bonds in September 2016.

“We have good results to report,” said Joel Sutter, of Ehlers, explaining that the district had maintained a “very good rating” of AA2, the second highest rating possible.

The bond sale was awarded to Piper Jaffray of Minneapolis, which offered the lowest of six bids at 3.217 percent.

Due to a larger-than-expected premium price received, Sutter said the size of the bond was able to be reduced from $14.275 million.

He added that interest rates had decreased and increased sporadically in the past few months since the bond process began, particularly after the presidential election.

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster on rates,” Sutter said.

The final number was slightly lower than estimated in the pre-sale report, which will reduce payments on the bonds by about $685,000, Sutter said.

The bond sales will help fund approximately $15 million in projects to be completed in the summers of 2017 and 2018, including deferred maintenance on buildings and infrastructure, a majority of which will involve Katherine Curren Elementary and the Hopkins High School.

