Gov. Dayton promotes transportation and education funding at TwinWest breakfast

Transportation and education funding are two cornerstones of the state’s future economic success, Gov. Mark Dayton said at a TwinWest Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast.

“To short-shrift them now is to shortchange that future,” he said at the Jan. 13 event in St. Louis Park.

Dayton thanked members of the Plymouth-based chamber for their support of the Southwest Light Rail Transit line.

“Your support has been critical in overcoming the short-sighted opposition to this major expansion of public transit in the metropolitan area, especially this rapidly growing southwest region,” Dayton said.

He asked TwinWest members to support additional transportation spending for highway repairs, improvements and expansions.

“Both are absolutely crucial for the continued economic and social vitality of this metropolitan region and our entire state,” the governor said.

Projections estimate an additional 800,000 people will reside in the metropolitan area in 25 years, the governor said. Without transportation investments, he said rush-hour congestion, commute times, fatalities and road-rage incidents would increase.

Poor transportation could also create challenges for businesses, he said. If employees cannot travel to work, doctor appointments and soccer practices efficiently, “they will move somewhere else where they can,” Dayton said.

Regarding transportation funding, the governor said, “I found that most people agree on two basic transportation principles. “One, we need to increase our funding of transportation system improvements, and two, no one wants to pay for it.”

The state Department of Transportation has estimated the state should spend about $6 billion more on transportation over the next decade, he said.

“Now, $6 billion doesn’t even buy the Cadillac version,” Dayton said. “It’s more like a mid-priced Chevrolet.”

Delaying spending on transportation will make fixing the system more expensive in the future, he added.

Similarly, he said existing transit funding is insufficient to support existing bus services and “is completely inadequate” to finance new bus rapid transit routes throughout the metro.

“Those projects are costly and will require increased state, county or metropolitan revenues in order to finance them,” Dayton said. “However, it will be more costly not to make the needed improvements. This region lags behind most other major metropolitan areas in the quality, capacity and efficiency of our transit network.”

Dayton noted that he has introduced a plan to increase transportation funding in the past, including a half-cent metro sales tax increase to help pay for transit. He has also suggested a gas tax increase. However, he said a gas tax increase is an anathema to many legislators.

“The way they describe it, you’d think it would single-handedly bankrupt every business and every family in Minnesota,” Dayton said.

A 10-cent gas tax increase would cost the average motorist $6.25 per month, he said.

“Are Minnesotans willing to pay an additional $6.25 a month to provide an adequate transportation system for themselves, their children and their grandchildren?” Dayton asked. “I believe so if they know where it’s going and what it will do for them.”

He criticized a House of Representatives proposal last year that would have spent $300 million on specific highway projects. He accused its supporters of prioritizing projects with last fall’s elections in mind.

“They made a mockery of a responsible transportation solution,” Dayton asserted.

He said he is open to alternative transportation funding ideas if they provide “a sufficient amount of reliable revenue dedicated to transportation improvements every year for at least the next 10 years.”

Education amid changing demographics

Like transportation, education must support the state’s changing population, Dayton indicated.

School demographics in the state reflect the state’s rapidly increasing diversity, he said. Educators must successfully educate new arrivals from throughout the world and close the achievement gap, he added.

“The complexion of Minnesota is very different from the state I grew up in,” Dayton said. “Back then, diversity training was teaching Germans to get along with the Scandinavians, the Norwegians and the Swedes. Now Minnesota looks more like the world.”

The state’s white population grew by 109,000, or 3 percent, between 2000 and 2015, but the state’s nonwhite population grew by 461,000, or 79 percent, Dayton said.

The state’s nonwhite population is expected to grow by more than 535,000 between 2015 and 2035 while the state’s white population will gain less than half that number, he said.

“Some old-school, white Minnesotans want those new arrivals to ‘go home,’” Dayton said. “They fail to realize that our state’s future economic success and even their very own standard of living will depend upon those new arrivals staying and being successful.”

The state’s labor supply is the pinnacle factor in its future economic growth, Dayton said. The growth in Minnesota’s labor force has slowed from an annual average of 1.4 percent in the 1980s and 1990s to less than half a percent a year currently, with further slowing projected.

Minnesotans must recognize that new immigrants are essential for the state’s continued economic growth, Dayton said. The state loses about 6,100 working-age residents to domestic migration each year, two-thirds of whom are college students attending school in another state. Minnesota experiences a net in-migration of about 1,400 working-age people annually due to the inflow of about 7,500 international migrants between the ages of 18 and 64 each year.

“Those new arrivals are thus crucial for preserving our present standards of living into the future, so we must better assimilate them into our state’s culture and workforce and better provide them with the additional education and skills training they need to be gainfully employed,” Dayton said.

The state must also improve the educational attainment of its existing population, especially of boys and girls of color, the governor said.

“Their individual successes and failures will add up to our collective successes and failures,” he said.

Conflict at the Capitol

Asked about transit and divides among Minnesotans, Dayton said that what benefits the metropolitan area benefits Greater Minnesota and vice versa.

“Everybody’s convinced that someone is getting a better deal than they are,” Dayton said.

He emphasized that he is supporting a bill that would increase additional funding in Greater Minnesota, especially for highways.

“It’s very evenly distributed that way,” Dayton said.

Asked about comments Dayton made before this year’s session began that he expected a divisive, contentious session, Dayton said his view had been influenced by his experience in 2011. Differences led to a government shutdown that Dayton called “very traumatic and destructive.”

He acknowledged he did wince a bit while reading “my own stark representation” of the 2017 session in publications, though.

“I intend to do everything I can to have good relations,” he said.

Dayton, a DFLer, said he believes Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, sincerely wants to have good relations. He said he has great respect for Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, but said they have had differences based on their different roles.

“They are real differences, and there’s no point in pretending otherwise,” Dayton said.

Nevertheless, he pointed to areas of bipartisan agreement, like a bill to conform the state’s tax codes with changes made at the federal level.

He also discussed areas of disagreement, like responses to premium increases for the state’s health care exchange program, MNsure.

As he has in the past, Dayton acknowledged concerns with the Affordable Care Act. The act contained “some wonderful features” like a provision that prevents health insurance companies from denying coverage based on preexisting conditions, Dayton said. However, he said that also led to serious negative consequences as pools of people seeking individual coverage through MNsure were sicker and less numerous than expected, leading insurance companies to raise premiums.

He also said President Barack Obama’s promise that people could keep their doctors, which he considered crucial to the act’s passage, “has not occurred.” Too many people cannot afford their premiums and those who barely can have not always been able to keep their physicians, he said.

“To me, it’s just heartbreaking,” Dayton said. “We’ve got to reform that.”

While he said agreement on what should succeed the Affordable Care Act has not been forthcoming in Washington, D.C., “We’ll do what we can in St. Paul.”

He has disagreed with Republicans about a proposed solution to the MNsure issue, though. Rep. Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, said she anticipates the state House of Representatives will approve a bill soon.

“The promise was made if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor,” she said. “This promotes a little bit of flexibility. It also provides premium relief.”

Dayton’s administration has said the Republican plan would lead to delays while state employees studied applications for premium assistance. However, Anderson said, “Government gives out rebates all the time, so it’s not a new concept.”

Dayton also spoke briefly about people with disabilities.

In response to a question from Nancy Wagner, a board member for Minnetonka-based Opportunity Partners, Dayton indicated he would support a significant increase in the base wages for personal care attendants working with people with disabilities.

“They’re working two-to-three jobs just be able to provide personal care and still make their own ends meet,” Dayton said.

He also praised business leaders who employee people with disabilities.

Dayton said, “If you don’t have that kind of diversity in your workforce, I encourage you to achieve that.”

Contact Seth Rowe at seth.rowe@ecm-inc.com.