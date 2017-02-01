Education Environment serves as teacher for St. Louis Park students (photo) Published February 1, 2017 at 8:42 pm By Sun Sailor Environment serves as teacherLukas Wrede and Caroline Green, both juniors at St. Louis Park High School, recently completed four months of study after receiving full scholarships to attend Conserve School in Land O’ Lakes, Wisconsin. Conserve School accepts advanced sophomores and junior high school students for one semester to learn more about how to protect the environment through academics and engagement with the 120-acre wilderness surrounding the campus. The semester includes a one-week exploration trip with a small group of students as well as a solo experience for one to three nights for each student to be alone in the wilderness. The program attracts students from across the nation and world. (Submitted photo)