Becoming an Olympian: David Plummer shares the critical training he underwent ‘outside the water’ that landed him in Rio

For two-time Olympic medalist David Plummer, the road to Rio required nearly as much training outside the pool as it did inside.

“Any given year, I wouldn’t have told you I was happy where I was at,” Plummer told the Wayzata Rotary Club after reading a stat sheet that included him being a 14-time NCAA All-American, four-time national champion, and two-time world champion.

While that sounds like a “successful career,” the 2008 University of Minnesota graduate saw it otherwise.

Until August, when Plummer competed in the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, he hadn’t reached the “historical goal” he set for himself – the game-changer that was becoming an Olympic athlete.

“I’m walking away from my career, completely happy with what I accomplished,” said Plummer, who won a bronze medal in the men’s 100 meter backstroke and gold medal in the 100-meter medley.

Having competed in four Olympic trials, and missing his shot to compete at the London Olympics in 2012 by 0.12 seconds, Plummer was determined to make it happen in 2016.

Being 26 at the time, and trying to get better as an athlete, wasn’t going to be an easy thing to do.

“But it was something I felt I had to do,” Plummer said. “I couldn’t walk away from not being an Olympian,” he said. “That was a dream of mine from when I was a little kid.”

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Plummer grew up in a swimming family, with brothers who also swam. The pool “was where the minivan was going.”

Swimming, he said, is defined as an Olympic sport.

“It is why we do the things we do,” he said. “To walk away without it, especially after 2012, I just wasn’t willing to accept that,” he said.

Additionally, Plummer was motivated by the fact that he wasn’t prepared to do anything else.

Before his Olympic debut, Plummer coached boys swimming and dive teams at Wayzata High School for three years, and led the team to its first-ever state champions in 2013-14. He also became the state coach of year that season.

“Being a coach at Wayzata was one of the coolest experiences I had,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my coaching career,” Plummer said, however, he always saw coaching as a more of a back-up plan, rather than a way forward. David Plummer won bronze in the 100-meter backstroke, along with a gold medal in the 100-meter medley during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. (Submitted photo)

It was through the four-year process of training for the 2016 Olympics when something shifted for Plummer.

“I had to find better ways to train,” he said, which meant looking at all of it – his diet, his relationship with his coaches – he even began working with a sports psychologist.

What he learned was “while I was trying to be my best as an athlete, I was not trying to be my best at anything else,” Plummer said.

“Once I realized that, it became very clear where the mistake was,” he said, adding he had spent all his time either in training or obsessing about training. “That’s all I did.”

When he married his wife, Erin in 2012 – the same year he missed the Olympic team – “My wife made it very clear that wasn’t OK anymore,” he said.

He could no longer just think about becoming a better athlete, he had to work on being better in his relationships. Being better as a husband, father, friend and coach – “all made me a better athlete, and I think more importantly, made swimming less important, because it wasn’t the only thing in my life,” Plummer said.

“For so long I created this little world I lived in where I only really cared about swimming,” he said. “I was an athlete, and that is what I felt I was put here to do,” Plummer said, adding it soon became an obsession.

In 2015, Plummer felt he was ready to take a step forward and embarked on the world cup circuit, which set him up physically, and people started to take notice, he said.

From that point, he felt he was where he needed to be, both mentally and physically.

Competing in 2016 was a much easier process than in 2012 “because of the things I had done outside the water,” Plummer said. “Because I was complete … I was going to be OK walking away one way or another.”

Going into the 2016 Olympics, Plummer said it was “a lot of joy, a lot of excitement, and a lot of fun being around that team of truly elite individuals, who came together in a really positive way to have one of the best meets USA Swimming has ever had.”

After the Olympic trials and making Team USA, Plummer said one of the “coolest moments” for him was seeing his mom, wife and two sons.

Because they had supported him, “I really wanted to succeed for them,” Plummer said, and “to give them that moment was really special.”

Now, “it’s shaping what the next thing looks like,” as far as his post-Olympics path, he said, adding it’s become a “daily struggle” whereas it was always “very clear-cut.”

Currently interning in the administration office of the University of Minnesota’s athletic department, Plummer said his future comes down to what he’s passionate about, and that is sports. And one of his goals is “making sure sports are working for our athletes,” and ensuring sports go in the right direction, especially at the NCAA level.

