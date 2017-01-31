Wayzata resident named to Opportunity Partners’ board of directors

Opportunity Partners, a Twin Cities nonprofit organization working to advance the quality of life for people with disabilities through employment and residential programs, announces the election of Wayzata resident Leslie Neugent to its board of directors.

Neugent is a minister at Wayzata Community Church, where she leads a ministry and worship service called Parables for people with special needs and their families.

Neugent received a bachelor of science degree in communications from Northwestern University and a masters in advertising from the Medill School of Journalism.

Info: opportunities.org