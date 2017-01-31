Wayzata family gives $1.25M in memory of son who battled leukemia

Donation to Be The Match will create the Jason Carter Clinical Trials Program Jason Carter, front, with his parents Robert and Diana Carter, sister Alison Brown and her husband Stephen. The Carter family of Wayzata has given $1.25 million to Be The Match Foundation in an effort to help guide cancer patients through the challenging process of finding and enrolling in clinical trials. (Submitted photo)

A Wayzata family has donated $1.25 million to create a program that helps guide cancer patients and their families through the challenging process of finding and enrolling in clinical trials.

Robert and Diana Carter said their experience trying to find help for their son, Jason, who died this past summer at 28 after battling leukemia for more than four years, is the motivation for the donation. Their son took part in two clinical trials, one in 2014 and another in 2015.

The Carter family is donating the money to Be The Match Foundation, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit organization that raises funds to help provide marrow and umbilical cord blood transplants to patients with life-threatening blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. The Carters became connected with Be The Match after Jason needed a bone marrow transplant, and later, an additional transplant.

“We found both of Jason’s donors,” said Joy King, executive director for Be The Match Foundation. “But what those clinical trials did is helped Jason basically get from one of his transplants to another. So those trials bridged him to his second transplant and basically prolonged his life.”

The money from the Carter family will be used to create and promote the Jason Carter Clinical Trials Program, which, according to Be The Match, will help blood cancer patients identify and enroll in clinical trials more efficiently.

The Carters hope the new program will inspire other organizations to create similar platforms that cover other forms of cancers.

“Our whole goal is to help more people be saved and to help science advance more quickly than if people were to not take part in trials,” Diana said.

While clinical trials can offer hope and potential cures, finding the trials is a process that is often challenging and frustrating for families, the Carters said.

“We found out that there really isn’t a really good source or any one main source to help you understand all of this when you’re a lay person,” Robert said.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, fewer than five percent of patients with cancer participate in clinical trials. Studies show that patients on clinical trials have better outcomes than those who do not participate, but several enrollment barriers exist that prevent patients from participating in the trials. Jason Carter, a 2006 Wayzata High School graduate, died in May 2016 after battling leukemia for more than four years. (Submitted photo)

According to Be The Match, the Carter family’s extensive search for clinical trials exposed critical needs in the process. The new program will provide these resources to patients and their families:

• A centralized resource website where patients will learn about clinical trials, including multimedia tools and a searchable system with summary snapshots to find relevant trials.

• A clinical trials education specialist to provide one-on-one support for patients and families who have questions as they navigate the site.

• Physician awareness and education, because patients typically depend solely on their doctor to advise them about potential treatment options, including clinical trials.

• Outreach and promotion of these initiatives so that people will find resources and so that Be The Match can extend its reach to impact more patients, families and physicians.

King said the foundation hopes to have the new website ready to launch late this spring.

“This is groundbreaking. Not just for us, but for the patients that we serve,” King said. “We would not be where we are without the Carter family.”

Be The Match is operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, a nonprofit organization that matches patients with donors, educates health care professionals and conducts research. Foundation funds deliver relief to patient families struggling with uninsured transplant costs, help add more potential marrow donors to its registry and support new research discoveries.

According to the organization, Be The Match facilitated nearly 6,400 marrow and cord blood transplants in 2015, for a total of 74,000 transplants since 1987. With more 13.5 million

potential marrow donors and more than 225,000 cord blood units, it is the world’s largest and most diverse donor registry.

There are several ways people can help support the organization’s mission: By joining the registry of donors, becoming a volunteer and contributing financially to the organization.

For more information, visit BeTheMatchFoundation.org or call 1-800-507-5427.

The Carter’s gift was the second made in Jason’s name. This past fall, the family foundation gave $2 million to establish the Jason Carter Endowment in Science at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, where Jason had been pursuing a degree in biochemistry.

According to the university, the endowment was the largest donation to Metropolitan State and will be used to support university research and award Carter scholarships for the spring semester to students studying natural sciences.

Robert and Diana, who own Summit Mortgage Corporation in Plymouth, started their charitable giving foundation in 2004.

