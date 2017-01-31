Waffle breakfast fundraiser for Plymouth Senior Programs Feb. 5

The annual waffle breakfast to help raise funds for senior programming in Plymouth is set for 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

The community is invited to enjoy breakfast hot off the griddle. Dad’s Belgian Waffle Company will cook all-you-can-eat, made-from-scratch waffles and serve them with a host of toppings, sausage, coffee and juice.

Cost is $7, or $4 for guests ages 5 and younger. Payment will be accepted at the door.

For more information, call the Plymouth Creek Center at 763-509-5280.