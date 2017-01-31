Sokolowski wins Metro West nordic race

Final tune-up before conference championship tests all at Hyland

It’s been another rewarding winter season so far for St. Louis Park and Benilde-St. Margaret’s Nordic ski teams, with hopes for an even more rewarding February well in tact.

The latest Metro West Conference race was a 5 kilometer event at Hyland Park in Bloomington Jan. 26.

St. Louis Park boys captured the team title with its top six skiers among the overall 19 finishers led by race winner, senior Jackson Sokolowski who covered the trail in 10:46.47, more than seven seconds ahead of Bloomington’s runner-up Anders Olson and Benilde junior Clyde Selke who was third in 11:09.36. Park junior Will Phelan was fourth in 11:16.72, sophomore Emmett Foner was eighth in 11:48.59, sophomore Cyrus Abrahamnson was 11th in 12:25.83 and junior Kurt Kystuen was 13th in 12:40.40 to complete the Orioles team scoring. Park’s Jackson Sokolowski, right, skates hard early enroute to a Metro West Conference 5k Skate win at Hyland Park Jan. 26. (Sun Sailor staff photos by Jason Olson)

Park also won the Jan. 20 5k Classic race at Carver Park, 12 points ahead of Bloomington which captured the first two races of the Metro West Conference season.

The Jan. 20 race saw Phelen beat out Sokolowski for the top spot in an all-orange and black top-two sweep on the podium. Phelen stopped the clock in 14:26.91 and Sokolowski finished in 14:29.15. Foner was seventh in 16:40.42, Abrahamson was 10th in 18:00.92 and Nystuen was 11th in 18:20.89.

A Jan. 9 5k Skate race at Elm Creek found Bloomington edge Park by 16 points with Sokolowski third behind two Bloomington skiers at the top of the standings in 13:37.71. Bloomington sophomore Matt Clarke won the race in 13:36.51 and senior Anders Olson was second in 13:37.51 while Phelan was fifth in 14:03.91. Benilde sophomore Keelan Gorman skied to a fourth place finish in 13:46.94 and Selke was seventh in 14:37.26.

Bloomington narrowly passed Park in the Jan. 5 conference opener also at Elm Creek by four points despite Sokolowski taking the title in 12:27.73. Phelen was sixth in 13:16.57 while Gorman and Selke guided Benilde with third and fifth place finishes, respectively. Park junior Suanna Hu, left powers to the finishline Jan. 26. Sun Sailor staff photo by Jason Olson

Girls

Benilde freshman Charlotte Brown has three wins in three conference races so far this season including last Thursday’s 5K skate race at Hyland in a time of 12:18.78, nearly 32 seconds clear of Chaska-Chan’s runner-up Anne Duerr with Park sophomore Susanna Hu third in 13:19.28 and Park junior Caroline Green fifth place in 13:25.70. Park had a third skier among the top-10 overall with sophomore Cecelia Schmelzle eighth in 13:44.91. Benilde had a trio of finishers within five seconds of each other starting with sophomore Erin Long 15th, freshman Ava Schieffert 16th and junior Tracey Renier 17th.

In the team race, Benilde was runner-up to Chaska by 33 points and edged Park by just three points.

Park came out ahead of Benilde in the Jan. 20 Classic race at Carver Park as Hu took the overall race title in 18:14.59 with Benilde’s Schieffert runner-up in 19:24.84 and Park’s Green fifth overall in 19:49.55. Park junior Annie Van Pilsum-Johnson was eighth in 20:29.28 sandwiched between Benilde’s Long and Renier.

Benilde captured the Jan. 12 Classic race at Elm Creek, seven points ahead of Chaska-Chan and 25 points clear of Park. Brown won the title in 18:28.16 with Schieffert in seventh, Long in ninth, Renier in 11th and Sammi Tarnowski in 12th. Park countered with Schmelzle, Green and Hu fourth, fifth and sixth places, respectively. Benilde-St. Margaret’s freshman Charlotte Brown won her third Metro West Conference race of the season Jan. 26. This time it was a 5k skate race at Hyland Park in Bloomington. (Sun staff photo by Jason Olson)

On the same course for a skate race Jan. 5, Chaska-Chan came out ahead of Benilde and Park for the team title while Brown cruised to the race title in 14:22.51, more than 1:16 ahead of Bloominton’s runner-up Chloe Larson. Park’s Schmelzle, Green and Hu finished fifth through seventh in the standings.

Contact Jason Olson at jason.olson@ecm-inc.com.