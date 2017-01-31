Skipper skaters roll past Wayzata

Goalie Elizabeth Kubicek had the hot hand in Minnetonka High’s 4-1 girls hockey victory over Wayzata in a rare Friday night game Jan. 20 at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center. Senior captain Camille von Steinbergs, moving the puck above, scored the first Minnetonka goal in a 4-1 victory over the Wayzata Trojans Jan. 20. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Kubicek stopped all but one of Wayzata’s 29 shots on goal, while the Skippers peppered Wayzata goaltender Stephanie Garvis with 40 shots.

Minnetonka had goals in every period with one in the first, one in the second and two in the third.

Senior defenseman and captain Camille von Steinbergs opened the scoring on a pass from Chloe Lewis. In the second period, an unassisted goal by senior defenseman Sarah McDonnell boosted Minnetonka’s lead to 2-0.

Captain Emma Bigham of the Skippers opened the third period with a goal on Madison Fleming’s assist. After Maddie McCollins scored for the Trojans on Natalie Heising’s assist, the Skippers wrapped it up on a goal by ninth-grader Maggie Nicholson, who converted a feed from Bigham.

“Early in the game Elizabeth’s play in goal gave us confidence,” said Minnetonka head coach Eric Johnson. “Wayzata has some really strong skaters, and Emily Heising is a great player.”

Johnson needed a strong performance from his best player, senior forward Emma Bigham, to neutralize Heising’s efforts.

“Emma had a nice game with a goal and an assist,” Johnson noted. “She is a gifted, strong, athletic player. Her most notable strength is her work ethic.”

Wayzata head coach Jess Christopherson said, “We knew that Minnetonka is a great team. We had plenty of shots on goal, but it just wasn’t our night. Having Natalie Heising back in the lineup [after a stint with Team USA in the world tourney] makes us whole again.

“At this point in the season, we want to make sure we are getting better every day. Our players are on the same page and both of our goalies are playing well.”

Christopherson said that centers McCollins and Sydney Remark played well in the Minnetonka game along with Heising. On defense, Wayzata’s leader was Emily Wisnewski.

Outdoor Game

Minnetonka’s girls traveled to Stillwater Saturday, Jan. 21, for an outdoor game against the Ponies as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

Despite playing a strong defensive game, the Skippers came out on the short end of a 2-0 score.

“Stillwater worked hard and played a physical game,” said Minnetonka’s Johnson. “Their goalie was good on the angles, good with the glove.”

Fog hovered over the rink from start to finish, giving the girls an atmosphere that they would never see indoors.

“The fog made for a great atmosphere,” said Johnson. “The ice was fast because it was refrigerated. It was a bit snowy, but they shoveled it during TV timeouts like they do in the NHL.”

