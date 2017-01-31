SafeJourney seeks volunteer advocates to help domestic abuse victims

North Memorial-based program currently seeking volunteers advocates for all shifts

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Domestic abuse often exists as a secret layer in a victim’s life, especially when there are no bruises to show from the abuse.

People suffering might be in plain sight – a co-worker, a neighbor, a cashier at the grocery store, a member of a church congregation, the manager of a company – all of whom could possibly harbor the burden of a double life of domestic abuse without any physical signs. People who appear composed in public might go home to a relentless barrage of insults, yelling, control, and threats, their scars forming invisibly on the inside rather than the outside.

One survivor, who agreed to speak to the Sun Post on the condition that her real name not be mentioned, described the double life she was living. For the purpose of this story, she’ll be referred to as Jan.

“Out in public, people would never know what was going on because I was a manager, making million-dollar decisions, looking so confident. But I was living a double life,” she said. “As soon as I walked through the doors of that house, it was like being kept a prisoner.”

Jan said she could do nothing to avoid the abuse.

“Every time I got home, I didn’t know what I was going to face,” she said. “Did I open an envelope the wrong way? Did I make dinner the wrong way?”

The abuse was verbal, she said. Her husband, to whom she was married for 25 years, was so controlling she could only go to work or the grocery store. She said he would badger her if she took longer than he thought she should, and if anything would delay her, he would yell at her and accuse her.

“You didn’t know what you had done wrong, what you were walking into. He did everything he could to break my spirit,” she said. He also relished humiliating her and their children in public.

She reached a breaking point when she realized she had become suicidal.

“I wanted to die. I wanted it to end. I pulled the car into the garage and thought, ‘all I have to do is shut the door and I’ll just fall asleep, and I won’t have to endure this anymore,” she said.

That’s when Jan decided to seek help.

From a small, naturally lit office inside the Oakdale Medical Building at North Memorial Health Center, Suzy Whelan explains the mission of SafeJourney, the domestic abuse advocacy program she manages through North Memorial and Maple Grove hospitals. SafeJourney is the organization Jan turned to for help.

Whelan is the sole full-time staff member for the program, which annually serves more than 1,400 victims of domestic abuse victims, of which the vast majority are women.

She has a background working in a shelter, but has also experienced both sides of domestic abuse.

“I’m a survivor, so I can speak for myself as well as all the clients I’ve worked with over the years. There are many forms (of abuse). I work with hundreds of women who have never been physically hit, but are clearly in an abusive relationship due to the emotional abuse, mental abuse, threats, various tactics that are about power and control,” Whelan said.

SafeJourney provides advocacy as well as a support group that meets once a week.

“I found SafeJourney on the internet. Suzy was the one who called me back and said there is a group. She gave me a location and a time to meet. In order to get away to that meeting, I had to lie to him – he thought I had picked up a second job,” Jan said of covertly breaking away from her husband to meet with SafeJourney.

Jan said the initial meeting she had at North Memorial was the first time she had told somebody what was going on.

“I remember sitting there clutching my coat because I was so scared I was finally going to tell somebody what was going on. I was clutching my coat because if I got too scared I could grab it and run,” Jan said.

Whelan spoke about the nature of the progress the program helps victims make.

“They can (learn to) understand themselves, set goals, and ultimately live a life free of violence,” she explained. “There’s such a message of hope: You can’t do it alone; you have to have someone in your corner.”

Although she is the primary person staffing the organization, Whelan isn’t alone in the quest to come to the aid of people facing domestic abuse. SafeJourney relies heavily on a team of volunteer advocates who reach out to and meet with anyone who walks through the doors. Whelan currently seeks additional volunteers to act as advocates.

Whelan said advocates sign up for a minimum of two shifts per month and remain on-call during their shift. They may or may not get called in, she said, but the purpose of having advocates available is that there is a support system in place when victims need it the most.

“The beauty of it is whenever there’s a person in need of an advocate, there’s always someone there, be it on a holiday, at 2 in the morning, anytime day or night. There’s an advocate there who will meet with a person who’s needing a shoulder to cry on, a bed in a shelter, services for the children, whatever it may be,” Whelan said.

While she estimates about 50 percent of the volunteers have been victims themselves, Whelan emphasized that previous experience with abuse is not a requirement.

“It’s more about, ‘are you compassionate? Do you try to be nonjudgmental? Are you a good listener?’ Those inner qualities are what makes for a great advocate,” she said. “It’s about making that connection from one human being to another who is hurting.”

Whelan also said advocates are not meant to tell victims what to do, but rather to provide access to support and possible resources.

“Those are hard decisions to make in one’s life, but we’re here to support her, to offer options, resources, so if and when she’s wanting to take a step, we’re there to help her with that,” she said.

The program began in 1994, and helped 51 victims in its first year. Last year, SafeJourney helped 1,423 victims of domestic abuse.

“We’re seeing over 1,400 victims consistently the last four years now,” Whelan said. “That number seems really staggering, but I see it really positively in that more people are getting the help they need.”

In-hospital screenings at North Memorial and Maple Grove are the largest source of clients, according to Whelan.

“The medical staff here are trained to screen every adult for domestic abuse, whether it’s someone coming in for a flu shot or being wheeled into the ER. If a person says ‘yes, I’m being abused,’ we offer SafeJourney.”

She said the proactive approach has helped a large number of people get the help they may not have otherwise been ready to receive.

“What was pleasantly surprising when I got into this work here at North Memorial is that there’s something about the health care setting (where) a victim may be more open to disclosing and breaking the silence. You know that it’s a confidential, safe place to speak of it. They will disclose some really hard, intimate stuff that’s going on, where in the shelter, you didn’t hear about that until you had this ongoing relationship with the client,” Whelan said.

Self-referrals such as Jan’s make up the second largest source of clients. Jan said the meetings provided a backbone for her while she came to terms with the reality that she was being abused and formed her escape plan with the help of an

advocate.

“I thought of abuse as physical, where they hit and left marks. If he had hit me, the marks would have gone away, but being verbally abused, he had made me a shell of a person. (At) that very first meeting, where I told them what I had been going through, and looking at the support, the women in the group, the advocate, I finally felt okay, that I wasn’t going crazy. This is truly abuse,” she said. “While he was tearing me down, at every meeting that I went to they built me up and let me know I was beautiful and worthy and not living the way I wanted.”

Jan encourages other women to take action if they find themselves in a similar situation. She volunteers at a women’s shelter and teaches children of victims art once a month. She also speaks to women’s groups.

“I think the biggest thing is that it takes a lot of courage to tell, and once you do tell, this is the group that will support you whether you decide to stay or decide to get out. Once you are out of that situation, your life will be so wonderful. You won’t know how wonderful it will be to live in peace. It’s worth it having a life where you can be happy,” she said.

Whelan encourages people who are interested in becoming volunteer advocates to register. The program is most in need of overnight volunteers, but there are also shifts for daytime, evenings, and weekends. She said that while it can be challenging, emotionally taxing, and frustrating work at times, the work is highly rewarding.

“I have volunteers who stay 10 to 15 years. Most stay four to six years, but we ask for a one-year commitment,” she said.

Some advocates move on to facilitate the support groups, which meet 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays at North Memorial and Wednesdays at Maple Grove Hospital. Others support community education, sharing their personal stories and speaking in public about SafeJourney.

Whelan said that in addition to the North Memorial health system, literature and information about the SafeJourney program is available at many libraries, clinics, schools and other public venues. The program can also be accessed through most other healthcare systems. The 24-hour advocacy phone line can be reached at 763-581-3940.

Pre-registration is required for the support groups by calling Whelan at 763-581-3942. People interested in becoming volunteer advocates can call the same number to schedule a brief interview and register for the training sessions by Feb. 20.

Visit www.northmemorial.com/safejourney for additional information.

Contact Laci Gagliano at laci.gagliano@ecm-inc.com.