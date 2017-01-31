Residents rejoice over safety improvements on Dunkirk Lane

City council reluctantly approves all-way stop sign and crosswalk

The Plymouth City Council chambers erupted in cheers Jan. 24 after the council members voted 5-2 to install a four-way stop sign and crosswalk at the intersection of Dunkirk Lane North and 59th Avenue in the northwest segment of the city.

After a lengthy discussion on whether a stop sign would be an effective tool to slow traffic on Dunkirk Lane North, the council sided with the majority of the neighborhood’s residents, several of whom showed up in support of the safety measure.

Residents presented concerns to the council during a study session in October, citing excessive speeds and other safety concerns in the Terra Vista and Spring Meadows neighborhoods, including concerns about site lines, curves and bus stops.

Among the resident requests was installing a four-way stop on Dunkirk Lane North and 59th Avenue and “no parking” signs near the community pool in Spring Meadows.

From that meeting, a subcommittee of residents and council members was formed, including Councilmember Judy Johnson, Ward 1 representative.

Ben Cowan, a resident in the Terra Vista neighborhood, advocated for the safety measures, citing two bus stops and a trail in the neighborhood. He also pointed out there are no markings letting the motoring public know they are entering a neighborhood. It was also noted that 28 new homes were being built and would exacerbate the current problem.

According to Steve Juetten, community development director, the 28 plats are located west of the Dunkirk Lane/59th Avenue intersection, and once the property to the south of this neighborhood develops, an alternative access to Dunkirk Lane is anticipated.

Cowan shared that a petition for the proposed safety measures garnered 68 of 81 possible signatures from the neighborhood.

Mayor Kelli Slavik noted the council also received emails from residents opposing the proposed safety measures, and it was important the council takes those into consideration as well.

Her concern was that a stop sign would provide false security to pedestrians, citing her own experiences witnessing the motoring public ignoring stop signs.

Johnson said this was a strategy for safety, noting the neighborhood met the criteria for a stop sign with the exception of the road being a minor arterial roadway.

“We’re hoping it gives them a fair shot at improving the safety of the neighborhood,” she said.

Councilmember Jim Willis said he couldn’t support a stop sign, suggesting the sign would create more safety problems for the motoring public than safety for pedestrians.

While he said he empathized with the neighbors’ concerns, Councilmember Jim Prom said it’s a problem that is not unique to this neighborhood and wasn’t certain a stop sign would be the solution.

Councilmember Jeff Wosje also shared the mayor’s sentiment in that a stop sign and crosswalk might cause a false sense of security, however, “it’s better than what’s there today,” he said, siding with neighborhood safety.

Councilmember Jim Davis commended the residents in attendance for their passion on this issue.

“I’m not convinced it will work, but I hope it does,” he said.

In a 5-2 vote, the council approved the recommended safety measures, including an all-way stop sign and crosswalk with advance “stop ahead” signs (with larger stop signs and reflective posts) at the intersection, relocating the radar speed signs and choker/bump out, along with the installation of no parking signs on 54th Avenue and a crosswalk with appropriate signage near the pool house.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the development agreement, along with tax increment financing, for the Agora development (former Four Seasons Mall) on Lancaster Lane for a maximum of $4.5 million during a 15-year period.

By issuing the developer a pay-as-you-go TIF note, the city will assist the developer with off-setting some of the redevelopment costs, building demolition and pilings and other mitigation issues to address the poor soil conditions.

• Accepted a $150,000 donation from the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association for Plymouth Ice Center improvements.

• Set a public hearing for Tuesday Feb. 14 to discuss imposing a lodging tax.

Contact Kristen Miller at [email protected]