Divorce Men’s Network meets Feb. 7 in Plymouth

The Divorce Men’s Network is a nonprofit with a mission of creating a positive impact for men impacted by divorce. The organization will host an event 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the community room at Lund’s & Byerlys, 3455 Vicksburg Ln.

The topic will be “Dating and Valentines Day-What Women Really Want.” Learn at least three “must know” dating strategies for divorced men getting back into the dating world.

Michelle Braun, a professional match maker, will share Valentine’s Day dating tips and general dating advice.

Info: www.thedivorcemensnetwork.org