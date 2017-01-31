District 45 town hall meeting set for Feb. 4

Rep. Lyndon Carlson, Rep. Mike Freiberg and Sen. Ann Rest will host a town hall meeting 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Golden Valley Library, 830 Winnetka Ave. N., to discuss the 2017 legislative session.

These legislators represent Senate District 45 which includes Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale and parts of Golden Valley and Plymouth.

Residents are encouraged to attend.