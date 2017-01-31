City of Plymouth, Rotary partner to offer free CPR/AED training

The City of Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth have partnered to offer five upcoming Heart Safe Plymouth training sessions, which teach bystander CPR and automated external defibrillator use to the public.

The free trainings are 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, April 5 and April 19 on the second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., which is adjacent to City Hall.

Space is limited to 30 participants per training session and registration is required. Due to the popularity of the training sessions and limited space, early registration is encouraged. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

The training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants can learn hands-only CPR, which teaches chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths. Also taught is the use of an AED, a portable electronic device that automatically detects disturbances in the rhythm of a heartbeat and treats through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy, allowing the heart to re-establish an effective rhythm.

Businesses groups and organizations can obtain more information or schedule a free training. For more information, email heartsafeplymouth@gmail.com, call CPR/AED Instructor Norm Okerstrom at 763-238-8443 or visit rotaryplymouth.org.