Included in the Wayzata police reports Jan. 17-23 were these incidents:

One missing animal, one missing or lost property, one motor vehicle crash involving property damage, one motor vehicle crash with a deer involving property damage, two reports of hazardous road conditions, 15 other medical calls, one detox patient, two wellbeing checks on adults, two reports of disturbances, seven reports of suspicion, six driving or traffic complaints, two house or business checks, one call to assist in adult protection, one call to assist in child protection, two business alarms, two carbon dioxide alarms and three calls to assist another department.

Jan. 17 – A report of a customer harassing another customer on the 1100 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The officers mediated the situation.

Jan. 17 – A report of a theft of cigarettes resulting in a $8.16 loss on the 1300 block of Wayzata Boulevard East.

Jan. 20 – A 47-year-old Long Lake male was arrested for driving while impaired after refusing to test on the 200 block of Lakeview Avenue in Long Lake.

Jan. 21 – A 34-year-old Wayzata female was arrested for driving while impaired after refusing to test near the intersection of Wayzata Boulevard and Barry Avenue North.

Jan. 21 – A report of an intoxicated male staggering down a sidewalk and falling on the 500 block of Wayzata Boulevard East. The male was transported to a detox facility.

Jan. 23 – A reported theft of a license plate off of a vehicle on the 100 block of Harrington Drive in Long Lake.

Jan. 23 – A reported theft of a purse on the 800 block of Lake Street East. This case is under investigation.