Plymouth Police report for Jan. 19-25

These were among the 36 incident and arrests from Jan. 19-25 from the Plymouth Police Department:

Jan. 19

– The suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise and was cited for theft on the 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road.

Jan. 20

– The complainant reported suspect entered residence under construction and stole lights and other items from the residence on the 5800 block of Zanzibar Lane North. There was no sign of forced entry.

– The victim’s vehicle was stolen while running unoccupied in a business parking lot on the 1600 block of Annapolis Lane. A juvenile male was later located and arrested for possession of stolen property.

– The complainant reported the theft of a school laptop valued at $470.36 from a classroom on the 10000 block of 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 21

– Forced entry was used to gain access to a room where delivered packages are stored on the 3500 block of Xenium Lane. Unknown loss at this time.

– Unknown suspect entered victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole gift cards and a cell phone valued at $590 on the 13400 block of 60th Place.

Jan. 22

– The victim reported a known suspect entered his residence and stole an Xbox and accessories valued at $657 on the 1800 block of Zanzibar Lane.

– Unknown suspect vehicle rear-ended the victim’s vehicle and drove away near the intersection of Highway 55 and Rockford Road.

– Two suspects were observed running from a vehicle that had been entered on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane. There was damage to the vehicle and a rapid pump jack valued at $300 had been stolen from the vehicle.

Jan. 23

– Officer investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in a parking lot on the 15400 Medina Road.

Jan. 24

– Unknown suspect entered two vehicles parked in the underground garage and stole a GPS and quilt on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Loss approximately $400.

– Unknown suspect gained entry into victim’s apartment and stole prescription medication on the 14500 block of 34th Avenue.

– Traffic stop for moving violation resulted in driver fleeing on foot . The case is under investigation. Locations involved: 1000 block of West Medicine Lake Drive and intersection of Highway 55.

– Unknown vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle while parked in the parking lot on the 15700 block of 32nd Avenue.

Jan. 25

– A juvenile female left the store with unpaid merchandise valued at $150.65 and was cited for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

– Unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a watch and $40 cash from the vehicle on the 5000 block of Garland Lane.