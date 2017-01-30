Music Barn request granted, despite resident concerns

By Gabby Landsverk, Sun Sailor Newspapers

The Minnetonka City Council voted Jan. 23 to reaffirm a site and building plan approval for Music Barn Apartments. No changes have been made to the project and decision merely extends the timeline for the developer, Shelter Corporation, which would otherwise have to reapply because the project approval expired Dec. 31, 2016.

“Nothing is changes are far as project: it’s the same as approved in 2015. This is simply a reaffirmation to extend terms,” said City Planner Loren Gordon.

City staff members had recommended the reaffirmation and had sent 443 letters informing residents of the request for an extension, and received three replies, Gordon said. The feedback included resident concerns about land use, design and management.

Staff members determined that the project provides a clear public benefit by providing 27 units of affordable housing for the neighborhood.

Community Development Director Julie Wischnack explained the project is affordable housing, not low income housing. The target audience, she said, is those at 50 percent of the area median income, approximately $40,000 annually in Minnetonka. The cost of units would range from $800 to $1300 monthly, depending on the size. Professions that fall within that income level would include teachers, police officers and service industry employees, Wischnack added.

While a staff report addressing the specific concerns in more detail is now available online, Gordon said there was an “unfortunate hiccup,” a technological malfunction that caused the link for information on the Music Barn project to be directed to an unrelated site.

“That does not happen, usually. In fact it rarely happens,” Gordon said. He added that it was not clear how many people may have been impacted by the error.

Resident Mark Rubel addressed the council to express that several residents continue to oppose the project and would like the council to consider an alternative plan.

“The community at Beachside does not support this apartment and I can’t stress that enough,” Rubel said. “We would like to partner with you (the city) to develop a proposal that both the community and the city supports”

Neighbor Jim Armstrong added that he and Rubel had begun a petition against the project in the neighborhood and gathered 18 total signatures in opposition to Music Barn Apartments.

“Would you want one of these across the street from your house? I sure don’t,” Armstrong said.

Brian Schack spoke on behalf of Shelter Corporation to explain that the project delays were caused by adverse market conditions, which are expected to improve over the next several months.

“It was a slight hiccup in the market, but we believe we’re still able to move forward and close (in a timely manner) this summer),” Schack said.

He added that the need for the affordable house that the project would provide is still evident in the community.

“We’re very proud of the work we do. We’re serving communities all across the city. It is a needed and vital part of every community,” Schack said. “I would live across from one of these … I do get to see every day the families that this does help.”

In other business, the council tabled a discussion on the Enclave development at Regal Oaks. The planning commission, which reviewed the project in October 2016, unanimously voted to deny the proposal.

The staff report presented to the council recommended denial of the project.

Both staff and commission members that the project would have a significant impact of the natural environment surrounded the site, and the proposal did not have enough public benefit to warrant a planned unit development.

Residents had also spoken out against the potential impact of the development.

“The density of the sub development is too high. It’s completely out of character for the neighborhood,” said resident Vanessa Greene. “City staff said the proposal would not result in significant public benefit.”

Neighbors added that the area was previously subject to very little development, making it one of the last “untouched” areas in the city.

“This sets a precedent and is against the wishes of residents. … Once you destroy the natural beauty of this city, it’s gone for good,” Greene said.

Engineer Roger Anderson, on behalf of the applicant Airborne Construction One, LLC, said that the proposal had intended to provide public benefit by creating a type of housing for which there is high demand.

“We looked at this property and had a certain idea for what type of housing to bring forth,” Anderson said. “We still strongly feel that there’s a real market for this kind of house in the city.”

He added, however, that the applicant would reconsider the proposal if the council chooses not to approve it.

The council opted to table the proposal, rather than deny the proposal, to give the applicant an opportunity to revise the proposal without having to restart the application process from the beginning.

Councilmember Brad Weirsum agreed that a market exists for the kind of housing proposed and encouraged the developer to consider another means of providing it.

“Those would be great houses in this spot. But requiring a PUD in the area makes it not the right spot,” Weirsum said. “His proposal was fine, but it just doesn’t meet the standards or the character of this neighborhood.”

Councilmember Patty Acomb agreed.

“I think that single-living homes are a need in our community. … There is a market out there for newly-built smaller homes. I appreciate so much of the intent, I just don’t think it rises to the level of public benefit required for a PUD,” she said.

The proposal was tabled by a unanimous vote and will return to the council at a date yet to be determined.

