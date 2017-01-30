Minnetonka/Hopkins police reports, Jan. 20 – 25

Minnetonka
The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 20-25:
Theft: 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive, 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.
Robbery: No incidents reported.
Burglary: No incidents reported.
DWI: 4900 block of Baker Road, intersection of Highway 7 and Baker Road, intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Lindbergh Drive.
Property Damage: No incidents reported.
Assault: Intersection of Highway 7 and Old Excelsior Boulevard.
Domestic: No incidents reported.
Fraud: 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive, 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 12900 block of Ridgedale Drive.
Hopkins
The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 20-25:
Theft: 400 block of Eleventh Avenue, 1000 block of Sixth Street, 1000 block of First Street South, 1200 block of Cambridge Street.
Burglary: No incidents reported.
Robbery: 700 block of Cambridge Street.
Property Damage: 1300 block of Mainstreet.
DWI: No incidents reported.
Assault: 1200 block of Mainstreet.
Domestic: 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.
Fraud: No incidents reported.
Data taken from RAIDS Online database and Minnetonka and Hopkins Police Department reports.