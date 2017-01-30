Minnetonka/Hopkins police reports, Jan. 20 – 25

Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 20-25:

Theft: 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive, 11200 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 11100 block of Cedar Hills Boulevard.

Robbery: No incidents reported.

Burglary: No incidents reported.

DWI: 4900 block of Baker Road, intersection of Highway 7 and Baker Road, intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Lindbergh Drive.

Property Damage: No incidents reported.

Assault: Intersection of Highway 7 and Old Excelsior Boulevard.

Domestic: No incidents reported.

Fraud: 13200 block of Ridgedale Drive, 12400 block of Wayzata Boulevard, 12900 block of Ridgedale Drive.

Hopkins

The Hopkins Police Department reported these incidents Jan. 20-25:

Theft: 400 block of Eleventh Avenue, 1000 block of Sixth Street, 1000 block of First Street South, 1200 block of Cambridge Street.

Burglary: No incidents reported.

Robbery: 700 block of Cambridge Street.

Property Damage: 1300 block of Mainstreet.

DWI: No incidents reported.

Assault: 1200 block of Mainstreet.

Domestic: 500 block of Seventh Avenue South.

Fraud: No incidents reported.

Data taken from RAIDS Online database and Minnetonka and Hopkins Police Department reports.