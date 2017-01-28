Student show, botanical art exhibit open Feb. 2 at Minnetonka Center for the Arts

Guests are invited to Minnetonka Center for the Arts’ Student Show to experience the artwork created by the center’s students. An opening reception for the exhibit is 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in the center’s Laura H. Miles Gallery, 2240 North Shore Dr., Wayzata.

The annual exhibit, which will run through Thursday, March 2, is a way to reveal the imagination and skill developed within the art center’s studios. Any student who was enrolled in classes at the art center was invited to submit work for the show.

In conjunction with the opening of the student show, the art center will present a collection of botanical art by students of Suz Galloway’s contemporary botanicals classes. Visitors are invited to the Murphy Room to view natural subject matter captured in detail and a variety of mediums by art center students. The exhibit will be open through Thursday, March 30.

Both shows are free to attend.

Info: minnetonkaarts.org