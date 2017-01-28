South Lake Minnetonka Public Safety Report: Jan. 10-18

South Lake Police reports

Included in the South Lake Police reports were the following incidents:

Jan. 12 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 7 and Vine Hill Road in Shorewood. No injuries reported.

Jan. 12 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Birch Bluff Road and Manitou Road in Tonka Bay. Minor injuries reported.

Jan. 12 – Eden Prairie male was arrested for domestic assault on Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Jan. 13 – Two vehicles were involved in an accident on Highway 7 and Vine Hill Road in Deephaven. Minor injuries reported.

Jan. 13 – An individual reported he had been a victim of theft. Total loss of $2,000.

Jan. 13 – An individual reported suspicious vehicles in the area of the 5000 block of Star Lane in Shorewood. Officer found out it was the neighbors talking to each other.

Jan. 13 – An individual reported a suspicious vehicle at Christmas Lake Road in Shorewood. Officers found nothing suspicious.

Jan. 14 – Tonka Bay male was arrested for third degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.14 after he was stopped for an equipment violation near Manitou Road and Northrup Road in Tonka Bay.

Jan. 14 – Chaska male was arrested for fourth degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.10 after he was stopped for an equipment violation near Third Avenue and Division Street in Excelsior.

Jan. 14 – Individuals reported the theft of their mail at Excelsior Blvd. in Deephaven. Unknown loss.

Jan. 14 – Two vehicles were involved in a crash due to one driver failing to yield at Highway 7 and Mill Street in Excelsior. No injuries reported.

Jan. 15 – An individual reported suspicious vehicles parked on the 19000 block of Waterford place in Shorewood. Officers found nothing suspicious.

Jan. 17 – Domestic between a mother and son on Third Avenue in Excelsior.

Jan. 18 – Phone scam reported at Bayswater Road in Shorewood. No financial loss.

Excelsior Fire District reports

Included in the Excelsior Fire District Jan. 9-15 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 10 – Medical at Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Jan. 10 – Mutual aid to Minnetonka Fire.

Jan. 11 – Medical at Highway 7 in Shorewood.

Jan. 12 – Mutual aid to Mound Fire.

Jan. 12 – Medical at Manor Road in Shorewood.

Jan. 12 – Motor vehicle crash at Birch Bluff Road and Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Jan. 12 – Missing person at Vine Hill Road in Deephaven.

Jan. 13 – Medical at Manitou Road in Tonka Bay.

Jan. 13 – Medical at Cottagewood Avenue in Deephaven.

Jan. 13 – Medical at Old Kent Road in Deephaven.

Jan. 13 – Medical at LawTonka Drive in Shorewood.

Jan. 15 – Medical at Wiltsey Lane in Shorewood.

Jan. 15 – Medical at Ridge Point Circle in Shorewood.