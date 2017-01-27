Tonka boys win two Lake games

Brian Urick, head coach of the Minnetonka High boys hockey team, is known for putting a high-scoring team on the ice year after year. Minnetonka senior defenseman Zach Van Sant (7) takes off on a scoring rush against Hopkins. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

But in two Lake Conference wins last week, it was Minnetonka’s defense that stood out.

The Skippers rolled to a 10-0 win over Hopkins Jan. 19 before adding a 3-1 victory over the Wayzata Trojans Jan. 21.

“Any time you give up only one goal in two Lake Conference games, you know you’re playing solid defense,” said Urick. “We took care of business.”

The Hopkins game featured 33 Minnetonka shots on goal.

Senior center Jack Bowman led the attack with two goals and two assists. T.J. Rogers, David Andes, Ryan Elder, Zach Van Sant, Max Cavanaugh, Jack Bayless, Luke Loheit and Joey Molenaar added goals. Jack Meredith and Molenaar each had two assists.

Minnetonka goalie Matt Muller turned in a smooth performance, stopping all 15 of Hopkins’ shots on net.

The Skippers had a tougher test in the Wayzata game and trailed 1-0 after two periods.

“When we play Wayzata, we know it’s going to be a tight-checking game,” said Urick. “We came out with some jump in the third period, and Bobby Brink buried a shot from the slot to tie the score.”

Bayless assisted on Brink’s goal, and then Rogers put Minnetonka ahead 2-1 when he converted a pass from Van Sant. Minnetonka picked up an insurance goal when Matt Koethe scored on assists from Rogers and Grant Docter.

Senior forward Andrew Urban scored an unassisted goal for Wayzata in the first period.

There weren’t a lot of shots for either team. Muller made only eight saves in the Minnetonka net and Wayzata goalie Reid Waszczenko made only 10 stops.

Minnetonka, the defending Lake champion, is first in the standings with a 2-0-0 mark. Overall, the Skippers are 11-6-0. With the loss against Minnetonka, Wayzata is 0-1-0 in conference play and 5-11-0 overall.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]