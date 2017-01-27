Skipper girls face crucial game

Throughout the 2015-16 season, Minnetonka High girls basketball coach Leah Dasovich had the favorite’s role for almost every game. Minnetonka sophomore Blake Greer, driving for a reverse layup above, is part of a strong supporting cast behind Skipper girls basketball leaders Megan Walker and Kayla Mershon. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Although that has changed this season, with Minnetonka fielding a much younger team, the results are still very positive. Following a 55-46 win Jan. 20 at Edina, the Skippers stand 2-1 in the Lake Conference and 10-4 overall.

Minnetonka faces its most important game to date, when it hosts Wayzata at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Minnetonka’s West Gym.

Wayzata is also in the midst of a good season with a 1-2 Lake Conference record and a 12-4 overall mark.

“Our conference is very talented this year,” said Dasovich. “Wayzata is scary with all of those talented, athletic players. Their sophomores, Mimi Johnson and Kallie Theisen, are fearless.”

Speaking of fearless, the Skippers played that way in the game at Edina.

“We held them to only 14 points the first half,” said Dasovich. “But give Edina credit. They turned us over in the second half and came back.”

Late in the game, with Minnetonka leading by a basket, Edina missed an inside shot. That gave the Skippers the boost they needed to close it out.

Megan Walker, Minnetonka’s junior guard, led the attack with 22 points, while junior guard Katey Brattland scored 13 and junior forward Kayla Mershon added 11.

Walker and Mershon are the only two returnees who saw much playing time last season when the Skippers won the state Class 4A title.

“They have stepped into leadership roles this season,” said Dasovich. “Our team is getting better at playing together, and we’re playing unselfish basketball for the most part.”

Minnetonka is getting good play from a pair of transfers, Blake Greer and Zoe Hardwick, who have helped Mershon on the boards.

Only 18 hours after downing Edina, the Skippers played Moorhead in a non-conference game and won 69-60.

“We were tired from the Edina game and had kind of a slow start,” said Dasovich. “The girls spent a lot of energy preparing for the Edina game.”

The Tonka coach is looking for a similar time investment as she prepares her team to play Wayzata. With Hopkins undefeated at 4-0, neither Minnetonka nor Wayzata can afford another conference loss at this point in the season.

