Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra to perform Feb. 3 in Wayzata

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra returns for its 10th season in Wayzata with a performance 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Wayzata Community Church, 125 Wayzata Blvd. E.

The program opens with the “First Symphony” by French composer Joseph Bologne, the first known classical composer of African ancestry, and is followed by the dance-like “Serenade No. 12” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The second half of the program showcases works written in America. “At the Octoroon Balls” by Wynton Marsalis, inspired by his early years in New Orleans, explores American Creole life with jazz and fiddle influences.

The program finishes with Antonin Dvorak’s popular “American” quartet, which was written while the composer was living in the United States. The melodies in this work are inspired from American folk music he heard through his travels throughout the Eastern and Midwestern United States.

Info and tickets: thespco.org or 651-291-1144.