Royal goalies weather storm

Bad luck has followed the Hopkins High boys hockey team this winter, but despite a 2-14-0 overall record, head coach Cory Peterson hasn’t lost faith. Sophomore goalie Ethan Myers of the Hopkins High boys hockey team protects the net as Minnetonka forward Ryan Elder (26) anticipates a tip-in opportunity. Minnetonka defeated Hopkins 10-0 Jan. 19 at Pagel Activity Center. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“Our guys are putting the work in every day,” he said following an hour and a half practice Saturday, Jan. 21. “We had a great workout today, and one thing about our players, they’re never going to give up.”

One of the roadblocks in the path to the Royals’ success has been the goalie situation. Two and a half weeks ago, starting goalie Bobby Wilson suffered a broken collar bone in a loss to Duluth East. He is now recovering with pins in his shoulder and may be able to return in time for the Section 6AA playoffs next month.

In Wilson’s absence, the junior varsity goalie, sophomore Ethan Myers, has taken over the varsity job. His promotion left the JV team without a goalie, but the resourceful Peterson has been able to make it work.

Junior defenseman George Greeley put on the pads for a couple JV games, and then Peterson was able to recruit Hopkins lacrosse goalie Ben Staloch.

Myers has taken some bumps while filling in for Wilson. Minnetonka was all over him during a 10-0 victory Thursday, Jan. 19, at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center. Pucks came Myers’ way from every different angle, and he was good for 24 saves.

“Ethan is playing his heart out,” said Peterson. “He is starting to develop the confidence he needs to play at this level. The coaches believe in him, his teammates believe in him. In youth hockey, he was always the goalie on every team and many of our guys have played with him in the past.”

Peterson and his coaching staff have tried to boost Myers’ readiness by communicating what to expect from every opponent.

“A team like Minnetonka likes to make a lot of quick angle changes to get shots,” said Peterson.

The Skippers were able to create openings and also bury the puck. Senior center Jack Bowman had a big game for Minnetonka with two goals and two assists, while Matt Muller earned the shutout in goal.

While the goalie situation has been an issue, Peterson said the leadership on the team has been outstanding.

“Our senior captains, Alex Hoffman and Ryan St. Clair, are doing a great job,” he observed. “We are lucky to have Alex. He is a true defenseman, who is physical when he needs to be physical. Ryan is a hard worker, who will do whatever it takes.”

Also contributing to the leadership is senior Carter Johnson.

“Carter pushes us to the next level in practice,” said Peterson. “He is training to be a Navy Seal, and he does things by the book. After watching him this year, I’d take a whole platoon of Navy Seals.”

Peterson might need a Seal’s mentality for a pair of Lake Conference tests this week.

The Royals will play Wayzata at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Hopkins Pavilion, and at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Hopkins will travel to Edina to play the Hornets at Braemar Arena.

“Any Lake Conference team is a dangerous team,” said Peterson. “We might not be getting a lot of respect this season, but nobody can sleep on us.”

