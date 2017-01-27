Public invited to Jan. 31 meeting on realignment of Superior, Wayzata intersection in Wayzata

The public is invited to a meeting on the realignment of the Superior and Wayzata boulevards intersection. The meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Wayzata City Hall.

Wayzata city staff members and the city traffic consultant, SRF Consulting Group, will discuss several options regarding modifications to the intersection. To view the two possible realigned intersection options, as well as a map of the exiting intersection, visit wayzata.org.

For questions, or to provide comments, contact Wayzata City Engineer Mike Kelly at 952-404-5316 or [email protected]