Can anyone beat red-hot Royals?

Early in the season, girls basketball fans asked the question: “Who’ll beat the Hopkins Royals? Senior point guard Dee Dee Winston of the Hopkins High girls basketball team is one of 29 semifinalists in the running for the Miss Basketball of Minnesota Award. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

A month later, the questions has changed slightly. Now they’re asking: “Can anyone beat the Royals?”

Eighteen wins in a row has a way of begging that question. Sure, the Royals play in the Lake Conference, one of the best in the state. Hardly anyone ever runs the table in the Lake, but this Hopkins team may be different.

With only one senior, captain and point guard Dee Dee Winston, in the starting lineup, the Royals have already beaten some of the best teams in the state, including Eastview, Edina, Park Center and Wayzata.

“I didn’t see this coming,” said Hopkins coach Brian Cosgriff of the 18-game winning streak. “Coming into the season, I was concerned about our size. And I was concerned about our inexperience.”

In an 89-48 Lake Conference win over Eden Prairie Jan. 20, there were no signs of either lack of height or inexperience.

The Royals forced 25 turnovers in the first half to take a 60-28 halftime lead.

“It turned into a pick-up game,” said Cosgriff. “Eden Prairie has some size, and they can shoot the ball, but we turned them over.”

Junior guard Raena Suggs led the Royal attack with 25 points.

“Raena had a really good game,” Cosgriff observed. “She played both ends of the floor and had a lot of points in transition.”

Suggs was one of four Royals in double figures. Sophomore guard Dlayla Chakolis scored 15 points to go with 12 from junior forward Angie Hammond and 13 from ninth-grade guard Paige Bueckers.

In only her second season on varsity, Bueckers is beginning to gain significant national recognition. She is the leading scorer in the Lake Conference with an average of 19.4 per game.

“I think Paige is already a top-five player in the state,” said Cosgriff. “She is a one-in-a-million basketball player.”

Chakolis, the team’s second leading scorer, is also new to the starting lineup this season.

“Dlayla is sharing the ball, playing great defense and rebounding extremely well,” said Cosgriff.

Hammond’s roles are to rebound and block shots.

As a third-year point guard, Winston ties it all together. She was recently chosen as one of the 29 semifinalists for the Miss Basketball of Minnesota Award.

Prior to defeating Eden Prairie, the Royals blitzed St. Paul Como Park in a Martin Luther King Day game at Roosevelt High in Minneapolis.

Como Park never had a chance as the No. 1-ranked Royals raced to a 55-21 halftime lead.

Chakolis had one of her best offensive nights with 23 points and Bueckers added 19. Suggs had another productive game with 14 points. Jaide Presley came off the bench to score five points. Autumn Tucker paced Como Park with 12 points.

Next for the Royals is a non-conference game against DeLaSalle at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at DeLaSalle.

At 7 p.m. the following Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Royals will play Minnetonka in a Lake Conference game at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Minnetonka stands 10-4 overall after defeating Edina 55-46 and Moorhead 69-60 last week.

