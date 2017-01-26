Trojan girls face big test at Tonka

Wayzata stands 12-4 thus far

After winning two close non-conference games last week, the Wayzata High girls basketball team returns to Lake Conference action with a 7 p.m. game against Minnetonka Friday, Jan. 27, at Minnetonka High’s West Gym.

On paper, Wayzata (12-4) and Minnetonka (10-4) are having similar seasons. For either to remain in the running for the Lake title, a win on Friday night is a necessity. Sophomore point guard Mimi Schrader, handling the ball above, is an offensive catalyst for the Wayzata High girls basketball team. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Wayzata is currently 1-2 in conference play and Minnetonka stands 1-1. The team on top is Hopkins, with an 18-0 overall record and a 4-0 conference record.

“Our cohesion is good and everyone seems to be figuring out their roles,” said Wayzata head coach Mike Schumacher. “Minnetonka is a good shooting team that is scoring like crazy. I am not surprised that they’re doing as well as they are. They have some players back from last year’s state-championship team.”

One of those players is junior guard Megan Walker, who is averaging 17.3 points this season. While Walker handles the ball and shoots it extremely well, 6-2 forward Kayla Mershon, also a junior, is Minnetonka’s inside presence.

For Wayzata, the senior and sophomore classes are carrying the load. The steady seniors include Division II signees Camryn Hay and Sydney Franks. The Trojans’ talented sophomore class is led by point guard Mimi Schrader and high-scoring forward Kallie Theisen.

In the Trojans’ 62-56 victory over St. Michael-Albertville Jan. 17, Theisen poured in 24 points to lead the Trojans. Franks added 11 points, while Schrader and ninth-grade guard Jasmine Smiley each scored eight points.

In its 49-39 victory over Park Center Jan. 19, Wayzata had 16 points from Schrader and 15 from Theisen. The Trojans held PC’s All-State center Mikayla Hayes to only five points.

“Mimi [Schrader] sealed the win with free throws,” Schumacher noted. “She was 11-for-12 from the line. The two sophomores combined for only four points in the first half, but they really picked it up in the second half. We did a nice job on Hayes, mainly by making it hard for her to get the ball. And we held Park Center to under 30 percent from the field.”

